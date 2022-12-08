A team of divers found the body of 22-year-old Houston resident Aamir Ali in Canyon Lake on Wednesday after a five-day search.
Aamir’s brother Qasim Ali and his parents had joined the search party with volunteers, the Comal County Sheriff’s Office and the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department.
“We have gotten closure,” Qasim wrote on Facebook after the crew found his brother’s body. “Grateful for all the help received from everyone. It’s time to heal.”
Ali, a University of Houston alum, had been camping with two friends last weekend at Potters Creek Park.
On Friday evening, he told his friends he was going for a walk.
When he didn’t return, his friends called the police and Ali’s family.
They found his shirt, wallet and phone on the lake shore.
Police and volunteers used K-9 teams, drones and divers to search the area where Aamir disappeared.
Qasim had expressed hope on Tuesday morning after the dogs picked up a scent.
But then, on Wednesday afternoon, the Comal County Sheriff’s Office announced that the Blue Diver Search and Recovery Team had found Aamir’s body in the lake near Potters Creek Park at about 2:00 p.m.
Qasim said his brother loved to camp, and he had been a swimmer and a lifeguard in high school.
He described Aamir as an “amazing person who always spread positive energy.”
“He would never do anything to hurt himself or anyone else,” he said.
