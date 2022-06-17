Voters in New Braunfels’ District 1 will have their say on Saturday to determine who will represent the city’s west side for a three-year term on the City Council.
The District 1 council race, forced into a runoff last month when no candidate garnered 50% plus one of the votes cast, features Suzie Lynn, a COBRA specialist, who received 42% of the vote during the May 7 election, facing off against Andres Campos-Delgado, a 49-year-old area manager, who received 44% of the vote.
Polling is open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Westside Community Center, located at 2932 S IH Frontage Road in New Braunfels. The location is the only polling place for early voting by personal appearance for city voters residing in both Comal and Guadalupe counties.
The city has contracted with Comal County to provide election services, including early voting and runoff election day voting.
According to the city’s website, 161 voters cast their ballots during the early voting period.
After the election, a special City Council meeting will take place to canvas the results, and the winner will be sworn in at the regular Council meeting on June 27.
