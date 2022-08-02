Area first responders had a busy weekend that extended into Monday, when New Braunfels police arrested a motorcyclist after a chase through several neighborhoods in the city.
David Ferguson, city communications manager, said Monday’s pursuit began around 9:49 a.m. in the 600 block of Loop 337.
“An officer on patrol saw two dirt bikes that were speeding as they headed westbound on Loop 337,” he said. “When the drivers of both bikes noticed the police unit behind them, they accelerated in attempt to elude officers.”
Ferguson said both motorcyclists turned onto left onto Common Street then right onto Gruene Road at a high rate of speed. When police initiated a traffic stop at Post Road, one pulled to the side while the other continued toward Interstate 35.
“One came to an immediate stop on the right shoulder,” Ferguson said. “The other accelerated and continued to evade officers.”
The suspect ran the stop sign in taking a right onto the southbound Interstate 35 frontage road, took the turnaround under the freeway at the Business 35 intersection, and sped northbound and approached the Creekside Crossing intersection, Ferguson said.
“When the road turned right into the Buc-ee’s parking lot but turned back and proceeded south on the northbound frontage,” Ferguson said. “That’s when the officer terminated pursuit.”
A short time later, other NBPD officers caught up with the motorcycle as it headed south on State Highway 46 toward Seguin, where Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Office units joined the chase.
“Officers were keeping an eye on where it was and it was spotted speeding south down SH 46, where it turned into a field near the Rudeloff Road intersection,” Ferguson said. “When he realized other officers were pursuing him into the field, that’s when he gave himself up.”
Mark Alan Loden, 50, of Cibolo, was taken into custody without further incident, Ferguson said. Loden was charged with evading arrest or detention with a vehicle and unlawfully possessing a handgun.
Ferguson said Loden was in possession of 0.7 ounces of marijuana and struck a NBPD unit during the course of the chase — leading to charges of marijuana possession under 2 ounces and causing an accident that caused more than $200 in damages to a vehicle.
Loden remained in Comal County Jail on Tuesday in lieu of $17,000 bond. Ferguson said there were no injuries resulting from the chase or arrest. The motorcyclist who pulled over was not charged.
Other incidents
There were other strange incidents and arrests over the weekend. Police arrested a couple from Houston who they say tried to escape arrest around 4:30 p.m. Saturday.
Ferguson said both were in possession of items that violated the city’s river ordinances and became upset when encountered by police.
The man failed to properly identify himself to officers, leading to his arrest, while the woman, already handcuffed, briefly escaped to a nearby parking lot but was subsequently taken into custody, police said
Comal County Jail arrest logs indicated NBPD and Comal County Sheriff’s Office arrested three people — all in separate incidents involving possession of stolen credit cards and or identifying personal information over the weekend.
At 3:30 a.m. Saturday, an NBPD traffic stop and vehicle search turned up more than 70 checks, credit and debit cards and identification cards that did not contain the name of the driver, a Mineola woman who was subsequently arrested.
Police worked several accidents, including one at the Creekside Crossing displaced left-turn intersection under Interstate 35 at 11:36 a.m. on Friday.
Ferguson said one vehicle somehow landed on top of another, injuring three people who were treated at the scene or taken to area hospitals.
Grass fire sparks, flares again
Canyon Lake Fire and EMS units, which extinguished a grass fire that consumed an estimated 20 acres on Saturday, returned to the same location when portions of it rekindled Sunday.
Chief Robert Mikel said his units were dispatched to a ranch in the 800 block of Royal Oaks Drive, near Comal Park, around 2:24 p.m. on Saturday.
In all, there were three homes threatened by the blaze.
“The fire was contained seven hours later, just before 11 p.m.,” he said. “Brush trucks remained at the scene until 4 a.m. to monitor and extinguish any hotspots.”
But Mikel said the fire “flared up again” Sunday. Mikel said there were no injuries in both incidents and the cause of the fires had not been determined Monday afternoon.
“Mutual aid assistance was provided by Bulverde/Spring Branch Fire Rescue and the South Hays Fire Department,” Mikel said. “An Austin/Travis County Star Flight helicopter provided assistance for reconnaissance, but did not perform any aerial water drops.”
