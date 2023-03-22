Dinosaur Day is rearing its fearsome yet family-friendly head toward the Heritage Museum of the Texas Hill Country on March 25.
Since the museum’s opening in 2000, visitors have learned about the region’s unique history and culture. Dinosaur Day, an event created shortly after the museum’s inception, has been around to spark an educational interest in children.
Dinosaur Day will have guest speakers, with the main speaker being Dr. Thomas Adams from the Witte Museum.
Community partners and organizations will also be in attendance at the event, such as a master naturalist that will talk about snakes. Other organizations include the fire department and the native plant society.
There will be numerous opportunities for children to do crafts and partake in educational activities as well.
A children’s package raffle will also be held during the event; the package will contain items such as tickets to child-friendly places. Tickets for the raffle are $2 each and $5 for three tickets.
Although Dinosaur Day happens only once a year, the museum’s preservation and education of the history of these ancient reptiles is year-round.
After all, the museum has more than 200 dinosaur footprints with 28 different trackways that were made around 110 million years ago.
Kathy Ferguson, a museum board member and the coordinator of Dinosaur Day, said the presence of dinosaur tracks in the region is due to the fact that this area used to be at the edge of a giant sea.
“This was all water at one time, and when the dinosaurs would walk along the side of the sea, that’s when they made the prints alongside the water,” Ferguson said. “They would put their footprints in the sand and then that would harden — because this is all limestone in this area — so those would harden and then they would then travel on north.”
The two tours available during Dinosaur Day will allow visitors to learn more about the dinosaurs that once roamed the area and what they left behind.
The boardwalk tour is led by a docent who guides the group along the dinosaur trackways, through the Cretaceous Garden and across the aerial walkway; the Cretaceous Garden contains plants that dinosaurs would have eaten millions of years ago.
The fossil ridge tour is also docent-led; it is a guided tour of the fossils found in the area while traveling up a mountain. Each tourgoer is allowed to take one fossil home.
Tickets for Dinosaur Day will be available on the day of the event for $5, and it runs from noon to 4 p.m.
The Heritage Museum of the Texas Hill Country is located at 4831 FM 2673 in Canyon Lake.
