Comal County of the Texas Hill Country is a precious jewel. Foremost in the gifts of the natural world that draw us to gather here by the springs and rivers among the hills is that life essential: water/agua.
A recent report from the incredible Webb Telescope way out there in space points to a growing body of data regarding the sourcing of the waters we benefit from on Earth. More water and ice are in the far beyond. The future promise includes resources beyond our keenest imaginations. What exciting hints for our next generations.
Meanwhile, here at the ranch where our modest Earth-friendly haus provides us shelter and home, recent rains have brought a measure of relief and spurred outdoor demands we have had no need to attend for quite some time. Relatively modest showers brought a gentle rise to some of the creeks which flowed to begin filling stock tanks, flowed toward the fragile receptive edge of the Edwards recharge or sent just a bit of water down toward Alligator and Geronimo creeks and ultimately into the Guadalupe River and the bay and estuaries along the coast. Hurrah! We carry forward our need to protect, conserve and modify water usages in an ever-drying climate along the escarpment and its karsts.
All this recent dynamic of rainfall gift and restoration deepens my appreciation for the legacy holders seeking to conserve and protect essential green open space in the frightfully rapid disappearance of the landscape of the Texas Hill Country. The centering value undergirding much of the legacy holders’ efforts to conserve and protect is basically about the water and its relationship to the land.
Consider with me the wonder regarding the water. Our natural sources of water are so essential for our daily human function to thrive in every way. So necessary, too, is our wondrous water in the natural world and its elemental rhythms to nourish and enrich planetary life rhythms and cycles. What a marvel to ponder water’s power and flows on surfaces of every kind along with the underground secrets and surprises that emerge with splashes so fresh and cooling but for the rare hot springs of some locales. The fisher folks in my life find true adventure, pleasure and spiritual uplift in their ventures regardless of catches. Moments of solitude or companionship abound in those fish tales of such adventurers. No doubt many of you in this conversation could add to these tales. Likely, you could also voice some of the growing concerns about effluents and raw releases of soiled and contaminated waste waters that lead to damaging so much in life source and lively awesome water dwellers. Few cautionary signs send a deeper shiver up and down my spine than the sign: “do not eat fish from this stream/pond/shoreline.” We could lament indefinitely about the spoils and spoilage of water. However, let this be our time to appreciate, celebrate and move toward conserving and protecting this most awesome of gifts.
My own life journey with fresh and salt water encounters are rich and lively. Nothing has left a more lasting impression in my memory bank than gently allowing the very young an initial dip of a foot that concludes with lively splashing!
I admire the recent statement from water guardian Mary Kelleher of North Texas: “Water — you can’t live without it. I mean it’s just probably the most important natural resource that we have. We have to be good guardians of it.” Yes, indeed!
For additional resource and information, check in at comalconservation.org.
