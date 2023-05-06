Our recent measurable rainfall brought us about two inches in the first round of nourishment. Two days later, our yard as well as portions of the pasture that surrounds our haus looked like freshly fallen snow. Those rain lilies were like a crescendo of celebration declaring relief while seeking more. April rains have been relief rains if they will continue so that the aquifers are replenished like the stock tanks on the ranches of the region. For now, we have a splendid green growth.
Perhaps the rainfall and the celebration bloom of rain lilies are a good way to visit about the Comal County Conservation Alliance (CCCA). May 2023 marks the 5th anniversary of efforts by numerous citizens and key mentoring Texas Hill Country groups to shape a voice for conservation in Comal County. Our County had been missing among the cluster of counties in Texas taking measures to address shrinking green space as population influx began to soar. Toward that end, a discovery process demonstrated an intergenerational concerned group of citizens were ready and willing. Thus, in short order, the wheels for connecting and organizing to shape a fresh civic voice for conservation that would put high priority on protecting open spaces, particularly where aquifer recharge and contributory areas were concerned, as well as wildlife now at risk of displacement and so much more. The impact of getting organized together is in growing evidence through varieties of participation and involvements. There are regular public gatherings around key topics of interest and numerous engagements to converse with elected officials and other leaders in and around the County. Maybe it is best to say, CCCA turns five and is just getting started! You’ll find volunteers at many of the festivities throughout the year and you just might run into an energetic newcomer to Comal County in CCCA’s first Executive Director, Ryan Keith Spencer. Check out the website for scheduled activities or reaching out to Ryan who is readily and eagerly available.
While the celebration month of May arrives, CCCA will present the second Jensie Madden Conservation Award to sisters Joyce Moore and Cynthia Martinez. They have recently chosen to place into a Conservation Easement the Honey Creek Spring Ranch in far western Comal County. This precious acreage includes the source waters of Honey Creek and provides a pathway for the creek’s journey toward connection with the Guadalupe River. Such Conservation Easements are a more recent development for our Comal County and set an example for other landowners facing the rapid disappearance for commercial and residential use of so many parcels from the past. Discussion and information about the provision to place larger land parcels into easements can be found on the CCCA website as well. Just go to comalconservation.org. Should you seek more personal information, Executive Director Ryan Spencer can be approached as well as a number of leadership and resource volunteers.
Friends of CCCA and the Comal County Friends of the Night Sky will be lifted up by supportive neighbors seeking to benefit these groups on 20 May along Purgatory Road. Look for information about the Land & Sky Celebration for music, camping and stargazing off Purgatory Road.
A deep and informative dive into everything about water will take place 16 May at 6 p.m. at McKenna Center in town with Robert Mace, of the outstanding Meadows Center by the San Marcos Springs on the Texas State campus. This discussion of “The Relationship Between Land and Water” by one of the region’s premier experts will serve us well.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.