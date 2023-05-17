The City of New Braunfels Parks and Recreation Department has had numerous achievements in the past couple of decades — especially in terms of park development.
Throughout this time, Stacey Dicke served in the director role with her team in order to make this happen.
However, next Friday Dicke will be departing the position.
“I always say I had good timing to come to New Braunfels when I did because we had funding, and we had support, and that’s what it takes to get projects done,” Dicke said. “We did a lot of things over the last two decades from replacing the playgrounds at Landa Park, building the skate park, the dog park, Fischer Park.”
Since she stepped into the director position in 2004, Dicke and her team have also created new programs, such as Camp Minnehaha, and events, such as the Flashlight Easter Egg Hunt and the daddy-daughter dance.
Now, after a total of 32 years of having worked in local government, Dicke has accepted a position as the executive director of the New Braunfels Youth Collaborative.
The youth collaborative is a recently-created nonprofit organization that aims to focus on 12- to 17-year-olds. The organization will connect with that age group to provide activities, events and resources.
“Right now, there’s nothing really specific to that age group in the community,” Dicke said. “We’re hoping to fill a void, give kids a place to feel connected to the community.”
Despite her transition into the new role, Dicke won’t have to say goodbye to the parks and recreation department forever; after all, she will work at a collaborative.
The New Braunfels Youth Collaborative will work with current organizations in order to connect the youth to the services they need.
Dicke said she thinks the organization will collaborate with the parks and recreation department in the future, as the city has a lot of resources that the youth in the community could benefit from.
After leaving her current position on May 26, Dicke will start in her new role in June and plans on bringing the same creativity and passion on a daily basis.
“It’s just been my joy to be a part of this organization,” Dicke said. “It’s in great hands with the team that (is) staying here, and we’ll carry on.”
