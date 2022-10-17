Come Saturday, Oct. 22 downtown New Braunfels will transform into a world of bright colors and lively entertainment to celebrate Hispanic culture, heritage and tradition for the annual Día de los Muertos Festival.
Hosted by the Hispanic Business Alliance, the festival is packed with mariachi bands, traditional dance performances and art symbolizing the holiday and the pride of Hispanic culture.
Día de los Muertos is a centuries old tradition that originated in central and southern Mexico and celebrates the lives of ancestors and other relatives who have passed on.
Some who partake in Day of the Dead visit the cemetery and bring food to share a meal with those they have lost, and play music as a way to honor them as if they were still living.
The holiday lasts for two days starting at midnight Nov. 1 and concludes with a public celebration — similar to the local festival.
The New Braunfels Día de los Muertos Festival aims to bring the community together to learn about holiday traditions and encourages them to take part in celebrating the memory of those they’ve lost.
“This is about bringing the community together to celebrate tradition and cultural heritage,” said festival and Hispanic Business Alliance chairperson Mary Ann Labowski.
One of the most prominent ways the festival does this is the walk of remembrance, which will take place from 5 p.m. to 5:45 p.m.
Festival goers will be invited to take part in the procession with the sounds of Las Coronelas Mariachi leading the way toward the community ofrenda.
Participants can also walk with photos of their deceased loved ones or display altars, which are traditionally decorated with items such as tokens, candles and photos of that person.
“(The) altar (is) dedicated to the memory of our deceased loved ones,” said Lilly Cantu, festival and Hispanic Business Alliance vice chair. “In reality it’s the centerpiece of the Día de los Muertos celebration … It’s not that we’re sad, or that we’re not missing our loved ones, but it’s a focus on celebrating late loved ones and keeping their memories alive.”
Bands such as Los Escorpiones Del Norte and Ricardo Castillion y La Diferencia, and dances from Compania de Danza Folklorica and Kalpulli Apolopaktzin Aztec Dancers will take the stage to provide the day’s entertainment.
Around 4 p.m. the main stage will be turned over to announce the art contest winners. The first place winner will have their design featured on the poster for next year’s event.
During this time they will also be announcing the names of the 12 high school students receiving scholarships from the Hispanic Business Alliance — a festival first.
While event goers enjoy the entertainment they can visit with the over 100 vendors selling everything from clothing and jewelry to decorations and accessories.
When hunger strikes, those in attendance can grab a bite at one of the several food trucks serving up selections of cultural food.
For the younger crowd, the festival’s kids area will have clay skull making, games to earn prizes and the New Braunfels Public Library Rio Mobile will make a special appearance for storytelling time.
The Día de los Muertos Festival kicks off at noon on Saturday, Oct. 22 in downtown New Braunfels with festivities concluding at 10 p.m.
