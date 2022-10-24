Bright cheerful colors and upbeat music invited the New Braunfels community to celebrate the lives of deceased loved ones during the Día de los Muertos, or Day of the Dead, Festival.
The annual festival held by the New Braunfels Hispanic Business Alliance aimed to educate and share Hispanic culture, traditions, history and the meaning behind the holiday with the public.
“(Día de los Muertos) is basically a celebration of life — not a celebration of death,” said Andy Santiego of Triad Legacy Promotions and El Chuy Wear.
In some Hispanic cultures the celebration of remembrance begins on midnight Nov. 1, when the spirits of children can connect with the living, and ends on Nov. 2, when adults come back.
Traditionally, families assemble an altar, or ofrenda, with photos of deceased loved ones to honor their memory, and other offerings to welcome them.
Santiego constructed an ofrenda to honor his recently deceased daughter along with generations of loved ones who’ve passed on to preserve memories for future generations.
“We still miss that person, you still want to talk to that person and you want to interact with that person,” Santiego said. “It’s more an understanding of saying, ‘I remember her and she lives on because of that remembrance.’ That’s what’s so important is that the next generation knows because then they live on.”
Altars are beautifully decorated — some with bright colors, candles, incense, marigolds, butterflies, skulls and food.
Santiego’s ofrenda featured all of these, and through the display, took time to share the deeper meaning behind each one to passersby.
He explained certain items on the altar represent four elements — fire, water, earth and wind.
Santiego used candles and incense for fire, water through a pitcher, earth by bread made with wheat and wind depicted in brightly colored paper with cutouts.
Known as picados, the decorations are displayed on ofrendas to symbolize bridging the gap between life and death, and picks up the breeze to represent wind.
Also included on the altar are marigolds, which represent regeneration, along with monarch butterflies, whose migration pattern mimics loved ones always coming back.
“One of the biggest things is you’re bringing a culture to people that may not know,” Santiego said. “It allows them to open up and say, ‘You know, we may not be the same, but we still have that connection’ … When they ask, it gives them that opportunity to understand they’re doing more than just putting a bunch of spooky stuff on.”
One presumed spooky holiday element is the skull.
The presence of the skull may appear spooky at first glance, but in reality the skull stands as a reminder to not fear death — everyone dies eventually, Santiego said.
Once worn as a way to ward off the dead at the end of the holiday, the skull is now an expression of individuality or worn to represent someone who was lost.
Marcie Martinez, a member of the New Braunfels Hispanic Business Alliance, painted her face — one side without makeup and the other a skull.
“It’s just a representation of the spirit of the person coming back,” Martinez said. “Half my face is painted, so it’s the blending of the current people that are here, and then the ones that have been left behind.”
Skulls were showcased during the walk of remembrance, giving the public a chance to honor deceased loved ones. The walk ended at the community ofrenda where some placed photos of those long gone.
“Everybody has had a past loved one that you remember in your heart, you have fond memories — you can celebrate with us, everybody is included,” Martinez said. “It’s a very inclusive traditional holiday, and that’s why we open it up for the entire community.”
The festival gave the community a taste of Hispanic culture through food, activities and music.
Over 100 vendors set up shop downtown selling everything from handmade goods along with items and decorations to place on an ofrenda.
Kids immersed themselves in the culture through face painting, crafting clay skulls and taking part in storytime courtesy of the New Braunfels Library Rio Mobile.
Festival attendees got to sample festive foods and drinks such as tacos, carnitas and frescas along with some American options.
The festival was alive with entertainment from dance groups such as Compania de Danza Folklorica and Kalpulli Apolopaktzin Aztec Dancers, and bands including Los Escorpiones Del Norte and Ricardo Castillion y La Diferencia provided entertainment to celebrate life.
The festival also displayed art submissions depicting the heritage and culture of the holiday, and announced contest winners during festivities.
Through the festival’s success, the alliance gave away 12 $1,000 scholarships to local seniors heading into college.
The annual Día de los Muertos Festival returns on the third Saturday of October in 2023.
