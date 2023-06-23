The Land Advisors Organization’s office in Austin has sold 19.7 acres of land that resides within New Braunfels’ Mayfair master-planned community (MPC) to the Empire Group.
This area will be used for 215 build-for-rent units within Empire’s development, Village at Mayfair.
Mayfair will be located along the IH 35 corridor in New Braunfels, which is the country’s third fastest-growing city.
The approved development agreement between the City of New Braunfels and Mayfair allows for 6,000 residential units. These residential units comprise multi-family, build-to-rent, townhomes, single-family and more residential options.
Over 220 acres will be used for employment centers, commercial and mixed-use.
The community plan consists of a new fire station, over 330 acres of both parks and open space and 35 miles worth of biking and hiking trails.
Additionally, Comal ISD will have four new schools — two elementary schools, one middle school and one high school. All of these schools will be located inside the 1,900-acre Mayfair community.
According to Bryan Freel, managing director of development with the Empire Group, the company wants to help offer housing to the area’s expected influx of new residents in the next decade by providing Mayfair with single-family build-for-rent residences.
Empire plans to bring small bungalow-style homes to the gated community.
Residences will have stainless steel appliances, private fenced outdoor space, walk-in closets, smart home technology, nine to 10-foot ceilings and quartz countertops.
Amenities at Mayfair include covered parking, a garage, a fitness center, a barbecue area, a resort-style pool, a clubhouse, a dog park and a park.
Mayfair provides utilities through a water improvement district, which will help partially fund state-of-the-art infrastructure.
The MPC had its groundbreaking last April, with builders planning to break ground for new residential units at the end of this year.
Mayfair plans to be developed over the next 15 years and will connect the west and east sides of IH 35.
Both sides of the community are connected by an underpass under the recently reconstructed portion of IH 35 between Watson Lane and Kohlenberg.
