Deloris “Dee” (nee White) Cooper passed away on Wednesday, March 22, 2023 at the age of 89 years, 10 months, and 24 days. She moved to New Braunfels in August 2022. She was formerly of Glenview, IL. She was born April 28, 1933 in Bernie, MO to James Edward White and Sylvia Mae (nee Goodman) White. She was one of eight children and grew up on the farm in Bernie. She married her high school sweetheart, Marcus DeWayne Cooper. Although they divorced, Dee made sure to remain friends with Mark and was very close with the Coopers through the years.
She was preceded in death by the children’s father, Mark; her daughter, Marcia and son-in-law, Rob Haney; her parents and five of her siblings, leaving her sister, Jeanette Stone of Bernie, MO as the only surviving sibling. She is survived by son, Mark (Peggy) of Canyon Lake, TX; daughter, Diann (Ben) Campbell of Glenview, IL and son, Dwayne (Therese) of Champaign, IL. She leaves behind 15 grandchildren; six grew up in the New Braunfels area. They are Ryan (Megan) Cooper of Denver, CO, Lauren (Hunter) Henk of New Braunfels, Mallory (Cade) Johnson of Fort Benning, GA, Teresa (Greg) Bracey, David Supulver (Heather) and Deborah Supulver, all of New Braunfels. Dee leaves numerous great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. She will be forever missed by all.
A Celebration of Life will be held at her home church, Glenview Methodist Church, 727 Harlem Ave, Glenview IL 60025, on April 29, 2023 with her ashes being laid to rest next to Mark in Bernie, MO on May 1, 2023. Plans are being made for a Remembrance in New Braunfels for family and friends in May.
