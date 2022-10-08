SCHERTZ — In their first game of district play, New Braunfels fell 42-24 to Steele on Friday night.
The matchup, initially touted as a potential a District 27-6A championship contest between the defending league champion Knights and the rising Unicorns (3-3 overall, 0-1 in district), quickly developed into a rout.
Steele overmatched New Braunfels with its potent offense and its ability to pressure the Unicorns’ quarterback.
Taking the first possession, the Knights made a statement as sophomore wide receiver Royal Capell took a handoff up the middle for a 75-yard touchdown.
Forced to punt on fourth and 10, the Unicorns booted the ball into the back of one of their personal protectors, leaving the Knights to recover the pigskin at the opposing 49-yard line.
The Knights accepted New Braunfels’ gift and drove down the field in six plays, capped off by a 6-yard touchdown run by senior wide receiver Joe Perez, to take a 14-0 lead with 7:19 left in the first quarter.
Down two scores, the Unicorns marched 67 yards to make it first and goal at the opposing 4-yard line. After three plays, they elected to go for it on fourth down, but a false start penalty pushed them back 5 yards.
With fourth and long, New Braunfels decided to kick a 26-yard field goal and Kade Wenzel made it a 14-3 game.
The Unicorns got their first touchdown early in the second quarter, going 92 yards in 15 plays. The drive was finished off by a 24-yard score from junior quarterback Leighton Adams to senior wide receiver Landon Marsh, making it competitive at 14-10.
If there was any opportunity for the Unicorns to come back, the Knights quickly dashed those hopes as senior running back Jaydon Bailey got a 78-yard run on the next play. Bailey punched it in on the following play, putting the Knights up 21-10.
Steele repeated its success on the first play of the following possession, as sophomore quarterback Chad Warner found Perez down the field for a 58-yard reception, placing the Knights at the opposing 6-yard line. Perez ran it in off a reverse, putting Steele up 28-10.
Warner later found sophomore wideout Jalen Cooper deep downfield for a 61-yard touchdown. Steele walked into halftime with a 35-10 cushion.
Both teams brought out their second units in the fourth quarter. The Unicorns were finally able to put up some scores in the period, with junior running back Maddox Morkovsky and senior running back Mteule Pettes each getting rushing touchdowns, but it was too little and too late.
“We moved the ball in the first half and got down [to opposing territory but] we didn’t get points,” head coach Glenn Mangold said. “With the explosive offense they have, we had to get points and we didn’t do that.”
The Unicorns will continue their road trip against East Central on Friday, Oct. 14 in San Antonio.
