Wow! What a great “day” for America and democracy. No, not because the Democrats will hold the Senate, while probably losing the House of Representatives, but because Americans stepped up and defended democracy.
While there where exceptions, in general voters across the board rejected election deniers and antidemocratic extremists up and down the ballot. Fair elections, regardless of the outcome, are the key to a healthy, vibrant and functioning democracy. Americans have spoken and they’ve spoken in favor of democracy! I’ll hold my breath, but hopefully Congress and the President will get the message and we’ll start to see both sides work towards solutions to the Country’s problems that will benefit everyone.
