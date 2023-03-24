Driving past the unassuming white building of the Solms Bowling Club may not warrant a second look by the typical passer-by. However, once they pass through that bright red door, the establishment is a place for its members to have a cheap night out with old friends and fresh faces, all while preserving well over a century’s worth of nine-pin bowling tradition in Comal County.
This Saturday, the longtime New Braunfels institution is celebrating its 125th anniversary with a member appreciation party for both current and former members alike.
Serving as the oldest nine-pin bowling club in Comal County, it is eager to hold onto the game’s tradition.
Although nine-pin bowling was largely outlawed in the mid-19th century and replaced by the now-prominent 10-pin game, the old-school way still has a strong foothold in South Texas.
Compared to its more popular counterpart, in nine-pin, the pins are set in a diamond formation with a red pin (often not actually red) in the middle surrounded by eight other white ones.
Teams of six each bowl, with the objective being to knock down the white pins.
A bowler gets nine points for knocking down every pin in a frame (equivalent to a strike in 10-pin) and 12 points for only leaving the center pin upright.
Keeping with the ambiance, the club still operates by scoring on chalkboards instead of computers, relying on teenage pinsetters instead of machines and having players sit on decades-old benches once donated by a church.
The club’s history goes back to 1898, when it was originally called Four Mile Creek Bowling Club before moving to its current location at 175 N. Solms Road in the 1930s.
Even though the building has seen its fair share of renovations and expansions throughout the years, the sense of nostalgia is ever-present.
The four original lanes at the Solms location were replaced and upgraded in 2015. Still, even then, a couple of those lanes were repurposed into a pair of tables in the club, and parts were also taken by members, serving as one of many symbols of club president Nathan Dolle’s urge to keep much of the establishment’s roots.
Serving as the club’s second-longest termed president, Dolle’s personal history with nine-pin spans from his childhood to fatherhood.
“I grew up here,” Dolle said. “My grandparents bowled here. My dad set pins here. Me and my brother set pins here. My kids set pins here… I slept on those benches when I was little before I was old enough to pin set… Every one of my kids slept on those same benches when they were little.”
His story reflects other families with decades of history at the club as generations of names fill up the trophy cabinet and plaques around the building.
For Dolle, many of the club’s longtime members are not just frequent bowlers but also people who keep the club going, helping clean and oil the lanes and making occasional repairs when needed — all to keep the club and the nine-pin legacy strong in the community.
“For me, it’s a family tradition,” Dolle said. “I want to do everything I can to keep that going. Yeah, I want to keep Solms going, but more importantly, I want to try to continue nine-pin.”
