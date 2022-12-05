Let there be lights.
The members of New Braunfels Trail Team 6 are back spreading holiday cheer as they make their way into area neighborhoods throughout December for De-Lights.
To make the yuletide brighter the organization made up of 2,500 members is collecting donations for the New Braunfels Food Bank during its over 30 neighborhood run.
This is the second time the group, known for supporting the community through its resources, will be collecting donations.
Last year the trail team collected roughly 10,000 pounds of food for hungry families with its De-Lights events and is hoping to raise even more.
“(It) was very last minute and everything, so this time we hope to collect even more,” said Rebecca Price, New Braunfels Trail Team 6 president. “We’re off to a great start already, so I just think it’s just gonna get better and better every single time — we’re going out every single day.”
When the Jeep team began to take lighted Jeeps into neighborhoods it was to bring holiday cheer through its light show to those who couldn’t attend community lighting events such as Wassailfest.
In addition to the light show, the trail team will hand out pet-friendly stuffed animals as they drive slowly around the neighborhoods picking up donations.
“It’s a very humbling experience to be able to do that and to see everybody who usually don’t get the opportunity to get out to see the lights, and we do our best to hit as many of the neighborhoods as possible,” Price said.
This isn’t the only time of year the team of Jeeps comes together to feed New Braunfels.
Over the last few years Trail Team 6 has helped with Meals on Wheels — especially during the holiday season.
Recently the group teamed up with a turkey giveaway where they put Jeeps to good use by delivering Thanksgiving meals to seniors in true Jeep team fashion — with a parade of vehicles.
With their capabilities, trail team members also stepped up during the winter storm to provide meals to seniors.
“Since we have Jeeps there’s a lot of things that we can do — things that other vehicles aren’t able to do,” Price said.
Since late 2015 the group has given back to the community and participated in fundraising events, and thanks to its recent registered nonprofit status they’ll be able to do so much more.
“We’ve been doing it for years, and we’ve been (paying) it out of our own pockets,” Price said. “Having a nonprofit status makes it easier … because bigger businesses have always wanted to help and sponsor us, and participate in the things we were doing … so now for them to be able to help — it’s just so much better.”
While the Jeep team began making neighborhood rounds Thursday, Dec. 1, there’s still more fun to be had.
On Tuesday, Dec. 6 the trail team is giving their engines a rest and parking their decorated Jeeps at Target to support the Canyon High School Choir Boosters.
During the event the choir will perform festive songs, and have visits and photos with Santa and The Grinch while also collecting donations for the high school choir.
The trail team makes its final run on Dec. 23 in the Morningside neighborhood before making their way to Connections Individual and Family Services to host a Christmas Eve party for homeless youth.
The private party includes giving out pajamas they’ve been collecting over the last month along with personalized bags stuffed with goodies and a special visit from Santa.
Those who wish to donate or to follow New Braunfels Trail Team 6 on their route visit @NBTrailTeam6 on Facebook or their website at https://www.nbtrailteam6.org/.
