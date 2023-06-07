Wandering the Gruene Estate is like stepping back into the early days of New Braunfels.
The farm’s resident longhorn cattle and horses walk past a barn built in 1856.
One of the town’s oldest oak trees sprawls across the path where carriages once picked up milk deliveries at the Welsch Dairy.
Gruene Estate owners Anna Lisa and Danny Tamez didn’t set out to own a wedding venue.
Danny was a surgeon and Anna Lisa was a teacher.
But the couple fell in love with the historic property and decided that the farm would be an ideal venue.
Danny bought the chapel’s iconic stained glass windows from a San Antonio auction house, and their first couple tied the knot 10 years ago in May.
The regional wedding venue business is booming, but that wasn’t the case in New Braunfels when the Gruene Estate opened its doors.
“When I think about how we started out, it was simple,” Anna Lisa said. “We had no idea what we were doing, and we barely had a plan. But we’ve learned a lot about having a small business.”
Now the venue hosts about 120 weddings every year and can accommodate up to 250 guests.
Ernst and Antoinette Kloepper Gruene bought the farmhouse and property in the 1850s.
Along the homestead walls are portraits of Ernst and Antoinette Gruene and one of the family’s immigration documents printed in German.
Pictures from the Welsch Dairy are also in the home.
“We tried to make everything feel old and authentic,” Anna Lisa said.
Some rooms showcase the original pine wooden ceilings.
It’s not unusual for the train to chug by during a wedding.
Even the open-air chapel and pavilion fit into the property’s antique ambience.
“People always ask us, ‘Where did y’all move this chapel from?’ because they think it was also built in 1856,” Danny said.
Venue manager Melinde Henderson said she considers herself the “babysitter” for the venue that Danny and Anna Lisa created.
“Their love for each other is everywhere in this whole place,” she said. “They built it together, you can tell they adore each other, and you can feel that love here.”
