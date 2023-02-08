The 2022-2023 debutantes will be presented at the annual Mid-Texas Symphony Ball, which will take place on Saturday, Feb. 11, at 6 p.m., at The Chandelier on the Gruene in New Braunfels. The Mid-Texas Symphony Guild Debutante Program promotes family involvement in the symphony society, as well as activities that encourage interest in fine music, social etiquette and community service.
Over the past year, the debutantes acted as hostesses and ushers at the symphony concerts, planned and hosted parties for other debutantes and their escorts, and solid poinsettias to raise funds for the Mid-Texas Symphony.
Throughout the year, the debutantes, their escorts, and stags attended educational workshops that focused on etiquette, poise, attire, table manners, and dancing. The Mid-Texas Symphony Ball is the culminations of this year’s events.
The ball will also feature the Symphony Slipper Soiree Silent Auction, in which each debutante and her family creatively design and decorated a themed slipper to be presented and sold with the related auction items. Funds raised from the ball are dedicated to the Mid-Texas Symphony to enhance its programs in the community.
The Mid-Texas Symphony Guild, comprised of chapter in New Braunfels and Seguin, supports the Mid-Texas Symphony. The Symphony Ball is the largest fundraiser for each chapter.
In addition to the debutante program, other guild activities in the Cotillion Program, free fall children’s concert for local fourth and fifth grade students, and fulfilling hospitality needs for various symphony concerts.
The 2022-2023 debutantes, escorts, and stag are as follows:
— Miss Preslee Carlisle is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Tray Carlisle. She is escorted by Thomas Doege, son of Mr. and Mrs. John Doege. She is presented by her father.
— Miss Paislee Conder is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Lucas Conder. She is escorted by Caden Allen, son of Mr. and Mrs. Marc Allen. She is presented by her father.
— Miss Allison Davis is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Mike McKinney and Mr. And Mrs. Daniel Davis. She is escorted by Sutton Hawk Blackburn, son of Mr. and Mrs. Chris Blackburn. She is presented by her stepfather.
— Miss Brooke Blake Dean is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Jonathan Melvin Dean. She is escorted by James Carter Casteel, son of Mr. and Mrs. Thomas Barron Casteel. She is presented by her father.
— Miss Sierra Marie Delgado is the daughter of Ms. Karma Delgado. She is escorted by Logan Rosas, son of Mrs. Rosie Williams. She is presented by Mr. Daniel Benitez.
— Miss Alyssa Hargrove is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Keith Hargrove. She is escorted by Mr. Hezekiah Reddell, son of Mr. and Mrs. Carr and Mr. Whitley Reddell. She is presented by her father.
— Miss Jamesen Kay Harvey is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Rick Harvey. She is escorted by Landon Marsh, son of Mr. and Mrs. John Marsh. She is presented by her father.
— Miss Aurora Joerns is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Josh Joerns. She is escorted by Asa Reddell, son of Mr. and Mrs. Carr and Whitley Reddell. She is presented by her father.
— Miss Alexandra Oglesby is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Stephen Oglesby. She is escorted by Connor Wilkins, son of Mr. and Mrs. Shae Wilkins. She is presented by her father.
— Miss Analise Rodriguez is the daughter of Ms. Rosie Rodriguez. She is escorted by Dylan Jones, son of Mr. and Mrs. Charlie Motz. She is presented by Mr. Charlie Motz.
— Miss. Rylee Rosales is the daughter of Mr. Phillip Rosales and Ms. Karen Cipriani. She is escorted by Ward Harrell, son of Mr. John Harrell and Mrs. Lisa Harrell. She is presented by her father.
— Miss Sierra Schwab is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Donald Schwab. She is escorted by Gideon Skolaut, son of Mr. and Mrs. Lyman Skolaut. She is presented by her father.
— Miss Kenedi Spradling is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Trevor Spradling. She is escorted by George Benavides III, son of Mr. and Mrs. George Benavides Jr. She is presented by her father.
— Miss Gabriella Villanueva is the daughter of Mr. Eric Villanueva and Ms. Stacy Koop. She is escorted by Kenneth McMullen V, son of Mr. and Mrs. Kenneth McMullen IV. She is presented by her father.
— Shane Conder, stag, is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Lucas Conder.
