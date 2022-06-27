In his four decades-plus as an emergency physician, John Flanagan said this year is on track to be one of the worst ever for deaths and injuries out on Canyon Lake.
“This year has been exceptional,” said Flanagan, longtime Canyon Lake Fire and EMS medical director. “The injuries that are coming out of the lake are worse than I’ve seen, involving way more people than normal.”
A month into the water recreation season, public officials, law enforcement and the agencies charged with lake operations share Flanagan’s concerns. Last Friday, a week before the busiest weekend of the season, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers temporarily closed access to two popular venues on the weekends due to safety and environmental impact concerns.
“The Canyon Lake Recreation Areas operated by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers are fully accessible and open to the public said Corps’ Canyon Lake Manager Javier Pérez Ortiz. “As in the past, the resources will be capacity controlled to promote safety and well-being of all users.”
Ortiz said USACE partners with the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department and the Comal County Sheriff’s Office in monitoring capacity levels and will limit entry to the park when capacity has been reached.
But the biggest worry is safety, as TPWD investigators are probing back-to-back drownings on June 5 and June 6, and the deaths of two San Antonio residents killed by a boat propeller on June 10. Last year, 11 people drowned on the lake due to varying unfortunate circumstances.
Flanagan and others say many could be avoided by wearing lifejackets, practicing good boating safety and cutting back on alcohol — the message TPWD is asking the media to run ahead of the three-day Fourth of July weekend.
County officials meet
This year, an increased influx of water recreation enthusiasts have invaded Canyon Lake because drought conditions have reduced water flows and levels at other area locales.
Most often it’s the visitors, many unfamiliar with the lake and its dangers, whose behavior has posed problems for law enforcement, and by far represent most of those injured or killed.
“There was a recent incident where they were trying to get EMS out somewhere and a person who wouldn’t move — and got into an altercation with one of the rangers,” Sheriff Mark Reynolds said of one example of bad behavior that has increased this year.
“You can’t be boating drunk – you have to be trained and understand how boats operate,” Reynolds said. “That’s one of the things the game wardens are trying to say to people, that you just can’t go rent a boat and go driving around.”
Two weeks ago, Reynolds and Comal County Judge Sherman Krause discussed improving safety with TPWD and USACE officials, constables and the Water Oriented Recreation District of Comal County, which leases Comal and Canyon parks from the Corps.
“We will have extra law enforcement out for the entire July 4 weekend,” said Mike Dussere, WORD general manager. “We ask everyone to be responsible, to be safe, and to wear your life jackets at all times.”
Statistics presented at the meeting indicated boating while intoxicated arrests are up this year, including four by TPWD boats last week. The CCSO recently added a Jet Ski and refurbished several speed boats.
In one of its first actions toward improving areas containing the nine boat ramps it leases from the Corps, the Comal County has installed new signage warning of shallow water areas and using caution around pedestrians and swimmers.
“It has been a very busy summer with high visitation rates at the parks,” Dussere said. “We are staffing up — on in-park staff, our WORD staff and our law enforcement and EMS in anticipation of the large crowds we expect to see (July 4) weekend.”
Corps actions hoped to reduce overcrowding
Ortiz said Overlook Park and Guadalupe Trail, both scenic areas, have a combined 66 parking slots that fill quickly — leading to barricades after more than 300 visitors attempt entry from Farm-to-Market Road 306 on the weekends. Unruly guests have created excess trash and even human waste around some areas during some weekends.
“In recent weeks, large crowds have been gathering in and around Overlook Park and the Guadalupe Trail,” Ortiz said. “The size of the crowds has caused concern for public safety and negative impacts to the environment.”
Ortiz said parking to both venues remain open during the week and before crowds force the barricades to go up on the weekends.
“The large crowds have impacted the land and natural resources on public and private property,” Ortiz said. “Additional closures may be necessary to ensure the safety and health of the recreating public and to protect the natural resources.”
Ortiz said Guadalupe Trail and Overlook Park will remain open with parking limited Saturdays, Sundays and major holidays; he said Americans with Disabilities Act parking next to the fishing pier will remain open.
“Canyon Lake staff members ask all visitors to practice leave-no-trace, use designated trash receptacles and always wear a lifejacket while boating or anytime you are in or near the water,” the USACE said.
Ortiz urges park-goers to plan ahead and arrive early.
“We urge visitors to use caution when on or around the water and to always wear your lifejacket while boating,” he said. “Our staff members also ask them to use the designated trash receptacles.”
Ortiz said campers are encouraged to find out about rules at designated areas within Corps-operated parks by calling the national reservations line at 877-444-6777. Local information is available through the Corps’ Canyon Lake office at 830-964-3341, by visiting the USACE’s Fort Worth district website, www.swf.usace.army.mil and its social media pages.
TPWD reaching out
Almost exactly six months after Canyon Lake’s last fatality in December, four died within a 10-day span earlier in June. Deryl Jermaine Reynolds, 50, of San Antonio, was found floating face down and wearing a lifejacket near Boat Ramp 7 on June 5. The next day, Jeffrey Paul Landry, 55, of Cypress, Texas, jumped out of a boat to swim the 40 yards to Boat Ramp 23, but got halfway there before he submerged and subsequently died.
CLFEMS, TPWD and Comal County constables had worked two near-drownings that weekend. Four days later, Hector Ricardo Brun, 54, and Kacie Elizabeth Banks, 22, both of San Antonio, were both fatally injured after being run over and killed by propellers that started up on an anchored boat just 100 yards north of Canyon Lake Marina.
TPWD Capt. Javier Fuentes said witnesses believed “something or someone on the boat,” which had several occupants, likely triggered it into accidentally running over both victims, in water 25 to 30 feet deep. On Monday, he said it could be weeks before TPWD completes its probes into the deaths, which aren’t believed to have criminal connections.
Fuentes said TPWD wardens routinely remind residents of water safety before and during the recreation season, but it’s time to get the message out again.
TPWD and the Corps hosted a Univision news crew last week, with that TV spot — and a planned statewide news release later this week — helping remind of safety equipment to include on boats, calculating the necessary number of lifejackets and their proper use, and to curb excessive alcohol use.
Due to the increased boat traffic, TPWD has added more wardens out on the lake every weekend.
“Because of that we have several (extra) officers that come up to help patrol Canyon Lake on just about every weekend,” Fuentes said. “We’re trying, but with so many out on the lake, there is only so much you can do.”
Added Flanagan: “We’re asking people to be very cautious and try to make good choices — in driving boats, using Jet Skis — no matter where you are,” he said. “And also be moderate with alcohol, which always contributes to bad decisions.”
