Leadership New Braunfels is accepting applications through July 15 at midnight for membership in its 2023 class.
As a series of monthly day-long classes focused on topics such as government, education, economic development, social needs and leadership skills, the program allows for growing leaders to connect with business leaders, enhance leadership skills and engage with the community.
The Leadership New Braunfels Steering Committee will choose the participants for the program’s 31st class based upon the information completed on the application.
The committee will seek representation from a cross-section of the community: leaders and potential leaders who will be active in business, education, the arts, religion, government, community-based organizations, ethnic and minority groups and will reflect the diversity of the community.
Jenny Wilson, owner of 1845 Creative and a Leadership New Braunfels 2022 graduate, said that aside from the relationships formed with my classmates, she “gained a new insight into our incredible city that is unique to the Leadership experience.”
“I have strengthened my understanding of New Braunfels’s municipal partnerships, historic preservation, and robust non-profit presence,” Wilson said. “As a result, I feel better prepared to serve in professional and volunteer capacities and be a more informed resident.”
The Leadership New Braunfels programs bring together current and potential leaders to expand their knowledge of the community and the issues impacting it, enhance their leadership traits, provide avenues for their involvement in community advancement and grow their network of peers.
Wilson added that it is imperative for community leaders to understand how well local organizations, businesses, and municipalities work together.
“Additionally, one should genuinely appreciate our history and be aware of the many nuances that make our community unique,” Wilson said, “These are all things highlighted throughout the eight-month course.
“In addition to the incredible insight about our city, a leadership graduate can also expect to develop their communication and problem-solving skills. Each day is a learning opportunity, from working in small groups to hearing success stories and motivational dialogue from Leadership alumni and city leaders.”
Not only are program participants from local businesses and organizations, but class rosters often contain leaders from the local political space.
A 2022 Leadership New Braunfels graduate, Council member Lawrence Spradley said he has an obligation as a public official to address citizen concerns and city policy issues with as much information as possible.
“The more information I have, the better the decision I will make,” Spradley said. “Leadership New Braunfels is a perfect introduction to all city workings. I strongly urge others who have concerns and passion for our city as I do, to consider applying to the Leadership New Braunfels Class of 2023.”
No other class in the city covers such a broad scope, Spradley added.
“I have talked with many people in our city, and for one reason or another, they want information on a program or a contact for help on a project,” he said. “This is the class that will help establish those connections.”
The program boasts 750 alumni over the 30 years classes have taken place.
Potential applicants can reach the program application at the following link: https://app.smarterselect.com/programs/82073-New-Braunfels-Chamber-Of-Commerce.
For more information about the program, please visit www.LeadInNewBraunfels.com, where you can also find the link to the application.
