Three photographs from Jan. 6, 2021 are burned into my brain.
The first is of a noose, fashioned out of camera cords near a tree on the U.S. Capitol grounds.
The second is of then-Vice President Mike Pence and his daughter, hunkered down as rioters interrupted a peaceful transfer of political power.
The third is of the Capitol custodians sweeping the floor after the mob left.
As we approach the two-year anniversary of that day, I am writing an ongoing series of articles about local residents accused of crimes related to the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.
Here’s why: I write articles about crime.
The United States Department of Justice maintains an online database of the hundreds of people facing federal charges related to Jan. 6.
About 75 Texans are being charged in federal court in the District of Columbia for those crimes.
Most are men, but 10 of the Texas defendants are women.
I am choosing to focus on area residents from Canyon Lake, San Marcos, San Antonio, Austin, Blanco and Kerrville.
As a journalist, I write articles based on facts.
I’ve scoured pages and pages of court records that detail the local Jan. 6 defendants’ criminal cases.
Those documents record what FBI agents, witnesses and federal prosecutors swear to be true, as well as what defendants and their attorneys swear to be true.
I have gathered defendants’ own statements, either from interviews or from their social media accounts.
I give each person I write about the opportunity to speak with me.
If they choose not to — as is their right — I mention that in the article.
These news articles are not meant to be features that glamorize the crimes these local residents are accused of committing.
The people in these articles are defendants in what is perhaps the largest criminal investigation in the country’s history.
They are being prosecuted in federal court. They face hefty charges and lengthy sentences.
I set out to write about how their criminal cases have progressed.
There are so many “Jan. 6ers” that it may be easy for national news to never mention the many Texans who were there that day.
But we are a local community newspaper. We know these people. We’ve seen them at the grocery store and at football games.
Why did they go to D.C.? How are they being punished for their actions?
And — at the forefront of my mind as a journalist and as an American — what will they do next?
Several themes have emerged as I interview people and pore over court records, videos and photos of that cold Wednesday in D.C.
Locals accused of Jan. 6 crimes are very much online.
Many of them record and post their views on social media, do interviews, share and analyze conspiracy theory videos.
Some were even glued to their screens for the Congressional Jan. 6 hearings.
Several of their relatives and acquaintances referenced those social media posts in tips to the FBI.
I have read dozens of “statements of fact” included in the defendants’ plea agreements.
When a person pleads guilty to a crime, they do not automatically have to express remorse.
Their attitude may factor into how a judge chooses to hand down their sentence. But regret is not always part of the plea bargain.
I notice that many local defendants who admitted to their actions did not seem to publicly express remorse during or after court proceedings.
Several have said that they feel they are being wrongly prosecuted.
They speak at local events, sell merchandise and even run for political office.
They believe that the 2020 presidential election was fraudulent.
In my work and my life, I have learned that not all of us operate with the same set of facts.
There is so much content available at our fingertips.
Any one of us can find a video or blog or social media post that confirms what we want to hear.
Most of the defendants I am writing about did not begin their activism on Jan. 6.
They have long been vocal about issues not limited to election security or a single political candidate.
One defendant told me that his solution to the illegal immigration crisis would be “shooting them all at the f— border.”
Another man uses his social media to label all Democratic politicians as pedophiles.
I think a lot about the overwhelming amount of time and resources that the federal government is devoting to ensure that what happened on Jan. 6 never happens again.
I watched all of the January 6 Committee hearings.
We heard testimony from Capitol police officers, election workers and staffers across the political spectrum.
They spoke about what happened that day and in the months leading up to the attempted insurrection.
It is my opinion that Jan. 6 was a coordinated event to overturn a legitimate election and keep one person in power.
Political affiliations don’t often factor into the articles that I write.
But in this case, they are relevant.
Those who don’t study history are doomed to repeat it.
In doing research for this series, I admit that I worry about what we may be doomed to repeat.
Voting is a right that I think we too often take for granted.
But to me, it is special and sacred.
Part of politics and life is that things don’t always go our way.
There are non-violent ways to speak up if we see injustices.
There are ways to express political differences that can lead to productive dialogue, or at least an admission that we see the world in different ways.
I value readers, even when — maybe especially when — they do not agree with everything we write.
Misinformation spreads when there are not enough local reporters checking facts, following up on articles and holding institutions accountable.
I appreciate everyone who has read this series and shared opinions with us.
I know now that I could have done a better job at explaining this series from the outset.
By the time I wrote the first article, I was a few weeks deep into court documents and interviews.
Fresh in my mind were the photos of screaming cops, bloody and beaten as they tried to protect lawmakers and staffers.
I listened over and over to the statements from criminal defendants about the “beauty” of that day, spoken even as lawmakers fled from violent members of their own political party.
In that mindset, I may have forgotten to bring the readers along with my thought process.
The two-year anniversary of the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol is fast approaching.
But the day’s impact on our local politics and residents did not end when the sun set on the capitol steps.
Local people who were in D.C. that day are learning firsthand about the criminal justice system.
I will continue to write about the local residents facing federal charges in the attack, just as I write about what happens at the courthouse in downtown New Braunfels.
Our newspaper will continue to write about the good and the bad in our community.
I will also continue to reflect on what Jan. 6 teaches us about the fragility of the great American experiment.
Politics and journalism can be messy. I don’t always get it right, but I will keep trying.
Please keep reading. Please keep telling us what you think.
