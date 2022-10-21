SAN ANTONIO — The Wolves shook off their first setback of 2022 Friday night at home by unleashing their explosive offense, which tallied touchdowns of 57, 53, 44, 39 and 20 yards during a crucial 55-34 victory against visiting Lampasas in District 13-4A-I play.
Davenport (7-1, 2-1) saw the Badgers match its offense score-for-score in the early going, but the Wolves broke a 14-14 tie when quarterback Triston Hamlin took to the air and found Kyler Payne for a 44-yard TD catch midway through the second quarter.
It was the second TD toss from Hamlin to Payne, who hauled in a 39-yard scoring pass late in the first period. Hamlin later connected with Payne a third time — this one a 57-yard TD strike — to help increase Davenport’s lead to 28-14.
Lampasas (5-3, 2-1) answered with a 27-yard score from Owens Stubbs to Carter Johnson on a fourth-down attempt. However, the Wolves responded with a 20-yard TD run by Shastin Golden, who opened the game with a 53-yard scoring burst.
Davenport led 35-21 at halftime and continued to pile on the points during the final 24 minutes of competition.
Hamlin tossed a 5-yard TD to Emmet Greiman as the Wolves surged ahead 42-21 in the third period, and Golden added an 8-yard scoring run that gave Davenport a commanding 48-21 edge.
Daniel Soukup then fired a 22-yard TD to Greiman before the Badgers tacked on a few cosmetic scores down the stretch.
Head coach J.D. Zimmerhanzel’s Wolves will now prepare to travel to Burnet on Friday, Oct. 28 to face the Bulldogs (4-4, 1-2), who lost 28-14 to Canyon Lake on Friday.
