SAN ANTONIO — In a rematch of its Dec. 13, 2022 game, Davenport girls basketball lost to Boerne 54-26 at home Tuesday night.
The blowout loss is the Wolves’ (11-12 overall, 3-4 in district) second to the Greyhounds this season, and they sit alone in fourth place in District 27-4A.
Despite the contest’s final score, the Wolves held their own through the first half. They were down one score, 21-18, at halftime.
The Greyhounds rallied in the third quarter, outscoring the Wolves 20-5 in the period and 13-3 in the fourth.
Davenport shot 28.6% (10-35 FG) from the field, 35.7% (5-14 3PT) from beyond the arc and 14.3% (1-7 FT) from the foul line. The Wolves turned over the ball 21 times, leading to 19 Greyhound points. They also allowed 16 second-chance points and 26 points in the paint.
Sophomore point guard Yaniska Mestre led the team with eight points and eight rebounds (two offensive). Junior point guard Jerriana McWilliams had seven points and five rebounds (one offensive).
The Wolves will head on the road to play Wimberley for the second time this season at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20 in Wimberley.
NB lose third straight
In its fifth district contest, New Braunfels girls basketball fell to East Central 48-40 in a home contest Tuesday night.
The Unicorns (14-15 overall, 1-3 in district) have lost three straight games and five of the last six. They now sit in fifth place in District 27-6A.
Senior Heidi Alba led the squad with 14 points, seconded by junior point guard Chloe Montanez with 11.
The Unicorns will see the Hornets again later in the season on the road — Friday, Feb. 3 in San Antonio.
Their next game will be on the road against Clemens at 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20 in Schertz.
