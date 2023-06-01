A Davenport High School senior died in a car crash on May 26 — the same day the school hosted its graduation ceremony.
DHS principal Matthew DeLoach identified the crash victim as senior Alexander Parkman in a letter to the parents and staff.
“I ask that you join the students, faculty, and staff of Davenport High School and the entire Comal ISD family as we extend our deepest and heartfelt sympathy to the family as they mourn their loss,” DeLoach wrote.
The principal said that parents should be “especially sensitive” to their children’s reactions.
“Although we are out for the summer, grief counselors will be available to help our school community deal with this loss as well as be available for anyone who may need someone to talk to,” he said. “Over the next few days, encourage your child to express his or her feelings and listen attentively.”
DeLoach said that parents of students in need of counseling should call the campus at 830-837-7500.
On Friday afternoon, the City of Garden Ridge social media page alerted residents that a fatal crash had happened on FM3009 near FM2252.
The Facebook post said that the crash happened outside of the city limits, and said the Texas Department of Public Safety was investigating the incident.
The Texas Department of Public Safety did not respond to calls or emails on Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.