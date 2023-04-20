Juniors at Davenport High School gathered in the gymnasium for a classwide Stop The Bleed training event on April 18.
Stop The Bleed is a national campaign to teach the public how to handle a bleeding emergency.
The event was put together by the Davenport High School PTSA. According to Krista Hunter, president of the Davenport High School PTSA, the event was inspired by the work of a student last spring.
Davenport junior and Eagle Scout Kumar Kharod hosted a Stop The Bleed training event last spring for an Eagle Scout project.
“It’s something that kind of started a couple years ago,” Kharod said. “I went to visit STRAC while I was working for a merit badge in scouting, and I learned about emergency preparedness, and I kind of got ideas about bringing that into the community and teaching my peers and students.”
Kharod added that students may not have had prior knowledge about how to use the bleeding control kits that are located around the school, which could be an issue if an emergency situation like a school shooting were to occur.
His initial Stop the Bleed training event had around 30 people in attendance.
He later talked to the Davenport High School PTSA about the training, and the group organized the second event.
The training event on Tuesday had around 200 more students in attendance compared to the previous event.
The Southwest Texas Regional Advisory Council (STRAC) and Brooke Army Medical Center (BAMC) supplied around 30 instructors and training kits for the students to use.
After going through presentations that informed students about wound packing, tourniquets and how to handle a situation with someone losing blood, students gathered in groups of ten to get hands-on training.
At a given table, there was an instructor with training kits to teach the students how to help stop an individual from bleeding; students who completed the course received a certificate through a QR code.
Davenport junior Emma Bates underwent CPR training previously but did not have prior bleeding emergency training.
“I know kids won’t go out and learn it on their own,” Bates said. “I’m just really happy that we’re here learning how to save somebody’s life because you never know what situation you’re gonna be in … I don’t want someone laying there and I don’t know what to do.”
Jack Lindley, another Davenport junior, previously had the training through his work at Schlitterbahn.
Although he finds importance in the training, he is disappointed by the fact it has to be learned in schools.
“It just seems it’s kind of sad to me, just like that’s the state of what we’re in,” Lindley said. “But it is very good to have this knowledge and to learn it so that we can just have it throughout life.”
Whether a serious event or accident occurs, Hunter believes that the training will help to instill confidence in students.
“What we think the best part of this is, it empowers students,” Hunter said. “When they are afraid if some kid in the ag barn would become injured, and there’s no teacher there, or on the football field or wherever. There are events in the world right now that make kids kind of nervous, so we wanted to empower them that if they’re in a situation, they know what to do, how to help.”
