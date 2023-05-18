KINGSLAND — Davenport’s girls golf team continues to make school history.
The three-year program won its first bronze medal at the Class 4A state golf tournament Tuesday at Legends Golf Course. The performance caps a strong season for the team following their second District 27-4A and the Region IV-4A championships.
On day one of the tournament, Monday, the team scored 345, tied for fifth place. They came back on day two with a more impressive 332 total, grabbing the final spot on the medal stand.
Individually, sophomore Molly Woods shot a team-best 164, followed by junior Belle Asbury with 165 and junior Madeline Pate with 166.
Alana Vazquez shot 182, and junior Amber Bassett finished with a 191.
With a two-day score of 677, the Wolves finished the tournament 11 strokes ahead of fourth place. The Andrews Mustangs and Canyon Eagles placed first and second, respectively.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.