For the second time in the school’s three-year history, Davenport girls golf claimed the District 27-4A championship.
With the win, all six Wolves on the team will compete in the Class 4A Region IV Tournament.
Through day one of the tournament, the Wolves shot a team total of 328, 52 strokes ahead of second place. Junior Belle Asbury hit 75, seconded by sophomore Molly Woods’ 83 and Madeline Pate’s 84.
The Wolves shot 339 on day two, finishing with a 667 tournament total, reclaiming the title.
“Even though we were the favorite, we knew we wanted to get back and reclaim the district championship we felt we let slip through our hands last year,” head coach Terrell Johnston said.
Individually, all of the Wolves finished in the top 10. Asbury and Woods were tied for first place with a two-day total of 162, but after one playoff hole, Asbury claimed first, as Woods placed second and Pate finished in third.
The Wolves will be back on the course for regionals from April 17-18 at Colony Creek Golf Course in Victoria.
Doolittle earns silver
For the second straight season, Davenport boys golfer Kyle Doolittle will play at the Class 4A Region IV Tournament.
Although the Wolves finished in sixth place as a team, Doolittle finished second individually, putting up an intense fight for first place.
Doolittle shot 75 on day one and 70 on day two, finding himself in a three-way tie for first place. He fell just short of the top spot despite playing through six playoff holes.
Doolittle will return at regionals from April 19-20 at Colony Creek Golf Course in Victoria.
