Ending its season last week in the regional quarterfinals, Davenport girls soccer is collecting postseason honors, with the Wolves having 11 players earn District 26-4A awards.
Sophomore forward Rylee Reisdorph was named the district’s Forward of the Year with 47 goals and 11 assists.
Freshman midfielder Emily Wash was named the district’s Newcomer of the Year with eight goals and a team-high 16 assists.
Senior midfielder Irelan Sands (22 goals, 10 assists) and the defender duo of senior Gerrian Anthony-Brown (17 shutouts, one goal) and sophomore Logan Strong (17 shutouts, four goals, eight assists) made first team all-district.
Junior defender Jocelyn Arreguin (one goal, 14 assists), junior midfielder Emily Chabot (one goal, six assists) and Abby Simon (16 goals, nine assists) made second team all-district.
Senior defender Genesis Meza and senior forwards Lydianna Bolanos and Elizabeth Glebus were honorable mentions.
The Wolves finished the year 23-6-2 overall, second in District 27-4A (9-2-1), won their second straight bi-district title and area titles and ended as regional finalists for the first time in program history.
11 Wolves win district awards
With the end of its historic 2023 season, Davenport boys soccer had 11 players recognized by District 26-4A.
Junior Victor Gonzalez was the district’s Defender of the Year, while freshman Enrique Padilla won Newcomer of the Year.
Sophomore Vicente Hernandez and seniors Logan White and Mark Terrazas were selected as first team all-district.
Senior Matthew Haddad, sophomore Blake Townlsey and freshman Zayne Zeeff were selected as second team all-district.
Junior Carlos Ortiz and freshman Ashton Mercer and Josh Atampi were honorable mentions.
The Wolves were15-6-2 overall, second in District 26-4A (9-2-1), won their first bi-district title and area titles and ended as regional quarterfinalists for the first time in program history.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.