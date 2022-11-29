For Davenport volleyball, the 2022 season was a historical one, winning its first-ever district, bi-district and area titles.
The team’s success led to nine Lady Wolves earning All-District 27-4A honors.
Junior outside hitter Talan Dodson was the district’s Most Valuable Player with a team-high 510 kills (.324 hitting percentage and .416 kill percentage). She also had 39 aces and 204 digs.
Sophomore outside hitter Ashtan Dodson was the district’s Offensive Player of the Year.
She had 356 kills, 44 aces, 35 total blocks and 438 digs.
Freshman setter Lexi Dahl was the Newcomer of the Year, leading the Lady Wolves with 505 assists. She also finished with 272 digs and 64 aces.
Sophomore defensive specialist Logan Strong (487 digs, 67 aces), senior defensive specialist Lily Harris (236 digs) and junior middle blocker Ryan Kovacs (90 blocks) made it to the all-district first team.
Junior setters Maddie Dahl (314 assists, 47 aces) and Emily Chabot (333 assists, 25 aces) were named second team all-district. Junior opposite Ophelia Murphy (162 kills) was an honorable mention selection.
Six Hawks named all-district
Despite finishing the 2022 season with a 13-28 overall record, going 2-10 in District 27-4A play, Canyon Lake volleyball had six players selected for all-district honors.
Senior setter Emily Peña, the Lady Hawks’ leader in career aces, was named the district’s Setter MVP.
Senior libero Maddie Oberholtzer and senior outside hitter Claire Schroeder received second team all-district honors.
Senior defensive specialist Katelyn Davis, junior middle blocker Haley Eckert and senior libero/outside hitter Madison Hartman were selected as honorable mention.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.