On the morning of Jan. 26, two-person volunteer teams conducted surveys of people experiencing homelessness in select areas of Comal County and passed out supplies to individuals.
The Homeless Coalition’s 2023 Point-in-Time (PIT) count identified an approximate 10% rise in people experiencing homelessness in Comal County this year.
Individuals experiencing homelessness include those living in a place not meant for human habitation, in an emergency shelter, in transitional housing or exiting an institution where they temporarily resided.
The count identified 98 people experiencing homelessness this year, up nine from last year’s count, according to a July 5 press release. Most of the survey participants were between the ages of 25 to 54, but the most considerable increase involved those ages 18 to 24, with a significant increase seen in those younger than 18.
Of those surveyed, 8% were younger than 18 and 8% were older than 65.
“There was a 113% increase in the number surveyed between 2020 and 2023 and a 10.1% increase from 2022 to 2023,” said Kellie Stallings, executive director of NB Housing Partners. “This shows that we are improving on our outreach and ensuring we survey all who are residing in a shelter. At the same time, it also indicates that homelessness is growing in our community.”
Of those in the survey who identified themselves as experiencing homelessness, 45 were unsheltered, according to the press release. This means they were sleeping on the street or sidewalk, in an outdoor encampment, in a vehicle or under a bridge or overpass.
The PIT count likely misses unsheltered individuals as it does not capture the total number of community members experiencing homelessness on a given day or even over the course of a year, according to the release. Its goal is to help nonprofits and other organizations identify how homelessness changes over time across variables such as economic conditions, societal factors and policy advancement. It allows organizations to spread awareness and collaborate to address community resource gaps as well as engage and build relationships with unhoused neighbors.
Additionally, the count revealed that 59% of people surveyed were experiencing homelessness for the first time and that 32% had experienced homelessness more than once. About 40.6% of those individuals have experienced homelessness four or more times, according to the release.
It also shows a 250% increase in those having experienced homelessness longer than three years compared to the 2020 survey and a 16.7% increase from the previous year’s count.
Of those surveyed, 22% reported chronic homelessness, which refers to those living in an emergency shelter, other safe haven or on the street for six months or longer, compared to 15% from the 2022 count, according to the release.
“Homelessness creates or exacerbates health problems, substance addictions, and mental illness,” Stallings said. “It increases exposure to physical violence, police involvement, and the need for emergency care services, straining community resources.”
People experiencing homelessness have higher rates of illness and die an average of 12 years sooner than the general population, according to the National Health Care for the Homeless Council.
“The concern about the growth in those who have experienced homelessness more than once or for longer than six months is the negative impact on the person’s ability to obtain and maintain housing or employment, as well as the negative impact on their health and life trajectory,” Stallings said.
Surveyers identified five young adults and six children experiencing homelessness. Of the children, two were between 5 and 12 years old.
Another survey in conjunction with New Braunfels ISD and Comal ISD officials found 82 students experiencing homelessness. Of those individuals, 75% reported a history of family violence, 42% reported a history of child abuse and 36% reported a history of sexual assault.
Family dynamics, abuse or neglect, mental health or peer issues are the top four reasons a youth might run away or experience homelessness, according to the National Runaway Safeline.
The organization’s website states that in a classroom of 30 students, at least one will experience homelessness this year. Without a safe living environment, they will be forced to couch surf, bounce among friends and relatives, live in shelters or on the streets.
“These types of risk factors really impact future housing and high needs that contribute to long-term housing insecurity if these youth do not receive intervention that changes their current trajectory,” Stallings said.
Of those who participated in the count, 5% were veterans, 25% reported a serious mental illness, 9% reported a substance abuse disorder and 9% were survivors of domestic violence.
“Expanding affordable housing options in the community and increasing comprehensive care is vital, requiring both a healing and a housing focus, to resolve the emotional and physical cost of homelessness for both consumers and the community,” Stallings said.
To learn more, visit www.thn.org/texas-balance-state-continuum-care/data/pit-count-and-hic.
