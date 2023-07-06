New Braunfels has seen — and felt — a noticeable climb in temperature throughout this summer.
Along with this rise in heat came a significant increase in memberships and the use of Das Rec.
According to Das Rec Manager Stephanie Chelar, May saw the addition of around 1,000 new members.
“I attribute that to just the growth of New Braunfels number one, but also it’s nice to be indoors when the temperatures are over 100 degrees, that’s for sure, and we have a lot of stuff for everybody to do here,” Chelar said.
On the fitness floor, various equipment is available to members, from cardio machines to free weights.
Along with using workout equipment indoors, members can also take advantage of classes in the turf yard. Classes available in the turf yard are morning yoga and Battle Fit – an intense workout class offered on Fridays.
Those over 14 can work out in both areas without adult supervision, while those under 10 will have to stay at Kindercare.
“With this being a city-run facility, there were a lot of things that city council had approved to be part of that membership and not have to pay separately for — Kindercare, group exercise, using the pool and things like that,” Chelar said.
Kindercare allows all members to keep their children supervised while they work out and accepts kids from six months to 12 years old.
Along with Kindercare, camps and clinics are available for children at Das Rec’s gymnasium.
Popular camps and clinics include ones for basketball, volleyball and cheer.
“This is our second year doing our cheer and dance camp, and it’s done really well,” Chelar said. “And we’re doing coding camps, which is more of like the mental side of things, and I really love that we can offer that now. They did a camp last week that was battle of the bots, so they designed robots and actually battled them together. We have another camp coming up in July, and there’ll be a different group (coding projects in) Roblox.”
Aside from these classes, open playtime for basketball, volleyball and the ever-popular sport of pickleball are also held on the courts.
Above the indoor courts reside the walkable tracks for members to use on days when the weather may not be favorable for outdoor walking.
Near the gymnasium reside a couple of multipurpose rooms. Initially, the rooms were planned for meetings or events.
Das Rec was designed for 6,500 members. In late June of this year, Das Rec had 17,566 members.
Since the influx of visitors within Das Rec’s first year alone, the room space is utilized as group exercise studios.
The summer and holidays bring in an influx of members not only to the courts but to the pools as well.
Initially, Das Rec was set to have one pool — the leisure pool.
The leisure pool that can be used today consists of a resistance channel, three lap lanes and a splash feature. The pool also has life jackets available for the less-than-confident swimmers.
There is, however, a second pool. NBISD wanted a location for home swim meets and gave $2 million to help construct a second pool.
The New Braunfels community has utilized these pools, courts and fitness areas since 2018.
Now, the almost 18,000 members of Das Rec will have the opportunity to celebrate Das Rec’s five years of operation on July 21 and July 22.
“It’s gonna be a big celebration here,” Chelar said. “We’re going to have food trucks and everything going on out here, so if you get a chance to come by, I definitely recommend that.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.