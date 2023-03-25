Daniel “Dan” E. Mittel of Fredericksburg passed away on Monday, February 27th at the age of 82 years. Dan was born on September 9th, 1940 in San Angelo, Texas to Henry and Mamie Smith Mittel—he was the youngest of 6 boys. He was raised on a ranch in Eldorado. Dan graduated from the University of Texas where he majored in Accounting. After college he went to work as an accountant for Mission Valley Mills (which later became WestPoint Pepperell). He was very active in New Braunfels including serving as an Opa with Wurstfest, was chair of the Texas Junior Miss Program, Jaycees, chaired the Comfund Drive and on the McKenna Memorial Hospital Board.
He married Donna Brucks on October 19th, 1973 in the St. Paul’s Lutheran Church. They moved to Fredericksburg in 1979 when he started a new career with Sunday House Foods as Vice President and comptroller. Dan worked for Sunday House until it burned in 1999. He then joined Donna at Gastehaus Schmidt in1992 at the lodging service they owned.
Dan had a strong volunteer history including Four terms, (term limit), Fredericksburg City Council including term as Mayor Pro-Tem; eight years as chairman Fredericksburg Planning and Zoning Commission, elected and served on the Fredericksburg Charter Writing Committee, member of Fredericksburg Comprehensive Plan Study Committee, Chairman Community Services board for Hill Country Memorial Hospital, President System Board of Hill Country Memorial Hospital, President Bethany Lutheran Church, Bethany Men’s Choir and the Chancel Choir, President Fredericksburg Kiwanis Club, Chairman Fredericksburg Convention and Visitors Bureau, President Fredericksburg Texas-Exes. Vice President of Fredericksburg Chamber of Commerce, Montabaur Sister City Board, Treasurer PCAA/Oktoberfest, Food & Wine Fest Chair, Gillespie County Relief Task Force, Marktplatz Redevelopment Commission. On March 2, 2023 at the Fredericksburg Chamber of Commerce banquet Dan received the “Community Service Award”.
Dan is survived by his wife: Donna Brucks Mittel of Fredericksburg; Three daughters, one son and spouses: Laura and Steve Stolinski of New Braunfels, Stephen Mittel of Austin; Robin and Billy Hollis of Austin; Jessica Mittel and Travis Neal of Fredericksburg
10 Grandchildren: Megan Stolinski Tucek, Wyatt Mittel, Andrea (Andi) Mittel, Jude Hollis, Pearl Hollis, Boone Hollis, Ruby Davis, Tillie Hollis, Ford Davis and Charlie Neal; 1 Great Grandchild: Jaxon Tucek; his brother-in-law Kenny Brucks (Lisa); sister-in-law Lisa Satterwhite (John) and mother-in-law Helen Brucks all of New Braunfels.
Mr. Mittel is preceded in death by his parents, Five brothers: Henry Mittel, Howard Mittel, John D. Mittel, Stephen Mittel, Raymond Mittel and father-in-law Bernard Brucks
The family greeted friends on Friday, March 3rd from 10 to 11 A.M. in the Bethany Lutheran Church, Fredericksburg with Funeral Services at 11 A.M. Graveside services and interment followed in the Greenwood Cemetery. The interment ended with everyone singing “The Eyes of Texas”.
Pallbearers: Ken Brucks, Blaine Brucks, John Satterwhite, Jude Hollis, Wyatt Mittel and Matt Tucek
In lieu of flowers the family asks that memorials be given in his memory to the Alzheimer’s Association, Bethany Lutheran Church, Hill Country Memorial Hospice or to the charity of your choice.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent at www.schaetter.com
Funeral arrangements were under the direction of the Schaetter Funeral Home
