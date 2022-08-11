What do elks and jitterbugs have in common?
Much more than you think.
Now is the time to put on your dancing shoes and perfect that waltz, speed up the tempo for some swing, or get in with the crowd for a line dance — all at the local Elks Lodge.
Depending on the night you go, you can also help with the Elks mission of providing scholarships, helping charities, and supporting veterans. On some nights, the Elks Lodge ballroom is rented out by dance instructors. Those fees help toward maintaining the Elks Lodge building at 353 S. Seguin Ave.
The Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks of the United States of America, a charitable organization and nonprofit, began in 1868.
“We are a social club that do a lot in the community, including school supply drives and raising money for scholarships,” said Marilyn Henderson, a member who has been working hard to get the word out about the local lodge.
Locally, more than 600 members make up the local Elks Lodge, #2279, although not all are active. The local Elks Lodge formed in 1963. Members share a belief in God, patriotism, charitable giving and the “Elks Care, Elks Share” motto, according to the website www.elks.org “We began going through a renaissance about a year ago,” Henderson said, explaining that the membership now includes a younger demographic. “More of our members are now in the 30s to 50s age range.”
One of the unique ways that Henderson is promoting awareness of the Elks is through dance.
A variety of dance classes are offered at the lodge and are open to non-members. Participants do not need a partner to sign up for classes.
Marilyn teaches line dance classes at 6:30 p.m. Thursdays in August.
“The level is Absolute Beginner,” she said. “At $5 a person, they get at least an hour or more of instruction. The steps and techniques are important in the beginning. Just learning them at a wedding or a party doesn’t really work.”
Henderson is teaching nine different types of line dancing. She makes sure that participants learn to adapt the line dance to more than just one song.
“For example, Boot Scootin’ Boogie will be danced to “Stars on the Water.” Live bands at clubs do not always play the exact song the dance is written for. If they depend on only one song for a dance, they won’t be able to dance as much,” she explained. “Just waiting for a song is boring.”
On Aug. 14, instructors will be on hand for the Elks Polka and Waltz Benefit Dance. Part of the proceeds will go toward the Elks Sweethearts, a charity effort for children with special needs. Music will be performed by The Dujka Brothers Band. Doors open at 2:30 p.m.
Swing Junction also offers lessons on Tuesdays and Wednesdays in August and September at the Elks Lodge.
On Wednesday night, about 11 couples watched as Swing Junction instructors Michelle Schroeder and Eddy Wilson demonstrated how to incorporate a hammerlock, or sweetheart hold, when waltzing.
“Remember, the waltz is smooth,” Eddy instructed the dancers. “You are not stomping. You are not trying to kill roaches.”
Two couples observed the waltz lesson as they waited for the 7:30 p.m. two-step country dance lesson to begin.
“I grew up in Texas, and I never learned how to do the two-step,” said Lori Vargas, who was with her husband Rick. “Our first fight was when we were on a cruise on our honeymoon, and we argued about who was going to lead when dancing.”
Now, 18 years later, the couple decided to solve the dispute by signing up for lessons.
Ryan and Crystal Anderson, who recently celebrate eight years of marriage, watched carefully as couples waltzed on the wooden dance floor.
“I’ve been avoiding this for as long as possible. You can write that down,” Ryan Anderson said, somewhat stoically.
Crystal, however, was beaming, and it seemed she could not wait to get out on the dance floor and practice steps underneath the antler chandeliers.
“The lessons were my anniversary gift,” she explained.
The classes offered by Swing Junction also include lessons on variations of some of the basics.
“We also teach the country cha-cha and the triple two step, which is kind of a combination of the two-step and a polka,” Schroeder explained.
On Sept. 30, Marilyn will host a line dance party at 7:30 p.m.
“Our first one was this past spring. We hoped for 40 to show up, and we had 78 show up,” Marilyn said.
“Line dancing is better than a treadmill,” she added.
Marilyn also teaches line dancing lessons at the Comal County Senior Citizens Center on Mondays.
The Elks Lodge also will host a membership drive benefit dinner from 6 to 8 p.m. Aug. 12 (doors open at 5 p.m.), and members will be on hand to answer questions about the lodge.
For information about the Elks Lodge or the upcoming Line Dance classes and events, visit www.elks.org.
To reserve a table for the Aug. 14 Elks Polka and Waltz Benefit Dance ($10 for non-members and $5 for members), call 512-581-2541 or 830-832-3664.
For information and pricing for the Swing Junction classes offered at the lodge, visit www.swingjunction.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.