Christian Youth Theatre (CYT) is introducing two spring productions this June — “High School Musical Jr.” and “The Spongebob Musical.”
According to Bobby Tschoepe, CYT San Antonio-New Braunfels artistic director and “The Spongebob Musical” director, bringing characters from beloved film and television shows to life comes with its unique set of obstacles.
This is because the audience already knows the character from the original media and has their expectations about the characters and the world they reside in.
Tschoepe said “High School Musical Jr.” will have the nostalgic songs of the original movies and will add a fresh take through the technology used in production.
The production for “High School Musical Jr.” is comprised of a 32-member cast from the Greater New Braunfels area, with ages ranging from eight to 18. Jeremiah Jordon, director; Ivy Cantu, musical director; Kyleigh Madden, choreographer and Bailey Garner, stage manager, guide the musical’s cast.
Ten total performances will be held at the CYT Studio Black Box at 1389 Industrial Dr., Suite C in New Braunfels.
The first performance is Thursday, June 1 at 7 p.m., and the final shows will be on Saturday, June 10 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.
Likewise, “The Spongebob Musical” retains the same lively energy as the show while containing an intelligent look at important messages.
Additionally, the production will have music from artists such as Sara Bareilles, Panic! At the Disco, John Legend and Cyndi Lauper.
Anna Martinez and Chelsea deBonoPaula, co-choreographers; Valarie Lietz, musical director and Denton Gamble, stage manager, help Tschoepe lead the 59-member cast.
The production consists of four performances that will be held at Jackson Auditorium on the Texas Lutheran University campus in Seguin.
The first production will be on Friday, June 16 at 7 p.m. The last performance will be on Sunday, June 18 at 3 p.m.
Those interested in tickets can buy standard individual tickets for $18 at www.cytsanantonio.org or purchase them for $20 at the door.
