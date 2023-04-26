New Braunfels residents can play in the street this weekend, with the annual CycloViva! event scheduled for Sunday, April 30.
The free event will close down West San Antonio St to car traffic between Walnut Ave. and Grape Ave. from 1 to 4 p.m.
The closure will allow locals to safely walk, bike, skateboard and even roller skate through the street.
Several organizations will be set up at Eikel Park.
Ballet Folklorico and School of Rock will perform.
The New Braunfels Police Department will offer a bike skills course, and Das Rec and Laurel Grace Yoga will offer fitness classes.
Boy Scout Troop 133 will have a rock-climbing wall, and book lovers can explore the RIOMobile from the New Braunfels Public Library.
The New Braunfels Wurst Girls Roller Derby Team and the city’s Parks and Recreation Department Rec & Roll will also be at Sunday’s event.
