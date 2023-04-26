New Braunfels, TX (78130)

Today

Partly cloudy skies this evening. Thunderstorms likely late. A few storms may be severe. Low 61F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening. Thunderstorms likely late. A few storms may be severe. Low 61F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%.