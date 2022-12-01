As we break out the coats for the chilly fall mornings, the rainfall we normally receive around this time of year has been spotty at best. Lawns in New Braunfels received around 23 more inches of rain by this time last year, which keeps us firmly in Stage 3 of our drought ordinance, and includes significant watering restrictions. Even with the sporadic rain over the Thanksgiving holiday, just shy of one inch over the week, many yards and landscapes still look yellow and dry — but are they dead?
When plants endure particularly strenuous growing conditions, such as a blisteringly hot summer or a bitterly cold winter, they revert to a state called dormancy. This is a sort of “low power” mode when plants partly shut down to conserve energy and make it through the worst of conditions. During a period of dormancy, normal functions like chlorophyll production (the green coloring we see in plants), blooming, and fruiting slow drastically. This can cause lawns to become brown and crispy, flowers to drop, and fruit-bearing plants and trees to have less-than-stellar yields, if any. The important thing to do is not to panic, as this is nature’s backup plan.
During this dormancy period, which could theoretically persist with the colder winter temperatures, it is critical to understand that adding more time to your lawn sprinklers will not bring most plants back to the pre-dormancy state. Although, it is a guaranteed way to increase your monthly water bill. Considering the factors and the severity of the current drought, it will take a significant change in our weather to fill the rainfall deficit and restore dirt to healthy conditions for growing plants. When we use lawn sprinklers on drought-stricken earth, most of the water does not absorb. Instead, it flows to the lowest point in your yard, typically towards the curb and street, potentially resulting in a water waste violation and a potential surcharge.
The good news is that you can take a few simple steps during the winter months to help your yard be ready for better conditions. Adding four to six inches of mulch or compost to lawns once in late fall will help break down the hardness of the soil, allowing moisture to reach roots. Additionally, core aeration can be a tremendous help as this practice pokes hundreds of three-inch-deep holes in your grass to allow water and nutrients to flow directly to the root systems. This can be done with manual aerators available at most hardware stores and garden centers or completed by a professional landscaper. After implementing either of these practices, your yard will be able to absorb more of the water applied, lowering the amount of supplemental watering necessary to keep your yard healthy. New Braunfels Utilities offers helpful rebates for mulch, compost, and core aeration to help you manage your yard through dormancy.
Pairing our current rainfall deficit with a drier-than-normal weather outlook through January 2023, our region of Texas is expected to remain in drought conditions into the new year. For more advice and tools to help you conserve water, visit nbutexas.com/conservation or call the NBU conservation hotline at 830-608-8925.
