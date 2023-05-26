Law enforcement arrested two Canyon Lake men this week on charges of distributing crystal methamphetamine.
The Comal County Sheriff’s Office arrested Barrett James Tucker, age 54, after executing a search warrant at a home on Doe Lane in Canyon Lake on May 24.
The agency found 4.5 pounds of crystal meth, valued at $16,000, according to a Sheriff’s Office news release.
Tucker was arrested on Wednesday afternoon.
The man was booked into the Comal County Jail and charged with manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance.
He was released from jail on Thursday on a $50,000 surety bond.
Canyon Lake man Richard Michael Comeaux, age 55, was arrested on Thursday afternoon.
Arrest records show Comeaux and Tucker as having the same Doe Lane address.
Comeaux was also booked into the Comal County Jail and charged with manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance.
Comeaux was released Friday afternoon on a $50,000 surety bond.
Neither Tucker nor Comeaux had previous arrests in Comal County.
