On Sunday millions will be tuning in to watch the biggest sporting event of the year while snacking on buffalo wings, queso dip and potato skins.
But this year, Comal County football fans will be picking up a new game day staple — soup.
The Community Resource and Recreation Center (CRRC) of Canyon Lake is kicking off the Super Bowl with a bowl of a different kind — the Soup-er Bowl.
As residents stock up on Super Bowl munchies, CRRC of Canyon Lake is challenging them to make a pitstop at the soup aisle to pick up a few cans to donate to the nonprofit’s food pantry.
“(We’re) really trying to push people to be mindful of those that need a little bit more help,” said Tiffany Quiring, CRRC of Canyon Lake development director. “Celebrate and have a good time but also be cognizant that there are people that are hungry in Comal County.”
The food drive comes on the heels of several cold fronts spawning ice in some areas that left many without electricity.
Given the colder weather, cans of hearty soup were the food of choice at CRRC of Canyon Lake’s food pantry, which sees over 7,000 visits each year, and now they are trying to replenish their stock.
“We’re realizing that some of our hearty soups are going off the shelf here pretty quickly,” Quiring said. “We’ve had an uptick of folks needing soup from our pantry, and taking soup from our pantry.”
In addition to moving the chains during the big game, CRRC of Canyon Lake is trying to move the needle on hunger one can at a time.
CRRC of Canyon Lake is encouraging individuals and businesses hosting Super Bowl parties to help out by holding a food drive and asking their guests to bring a few cans of hearty soup.
“We’re just asking you to make that attempt to think about the folks that are relying on community support because they’re in crisis,” Quiring said. “You’ve already committed to spending a little extra money to have friends and family over to celebrate, have fun and yell at the TV — all those fun things, so just throw in a couple of cans of soup.”
The community-driven organization will be collecting cans for its Soup-er Bowl Hearty Soup Food Drive throughout the month of February.
Donations can be dropped off at the organization’s recreation center on Mabel Jones Drive, along with a few Canyon Lake businesses such as the Bombshell Boutique.
For more information about the drive, location drop off or to partner with CRRC of Canyon Lake, contact Quiring at Development@CRRCofCanyonLake.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.