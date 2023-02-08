Canyon Lake is just a tiny sliver of Comal County, and the Community Resource and Recreation Center (CRRC) of Canyon Lake is attempting to bring everything a little bit closer.
For the first time, CRRC of Canyon Lake is connecting residents with available resources by hosting over 30 vendors at the nonprofit’s Community Resource Fair Friday, Feb. 17.
“I think a lot of people don’t realize how large Comal County is, so bringing resources closer to the residents of Canyon Lake and the surrounding area allows them to get a chance to learn what’s out there, learn if they qualify for different things, or maybe inspire them to volunteer,” said Tiffany Quiring, CRRC of Canyon Lake development director.
The event will have several organizations and resources in attendance offering information about health, financial and support programs.
The family-friendly fair includes organizations such as Any Baby Can, Communities in Schools, CASA, Rock Haus, Comal County Habitat for Humanity, the Comal County Public Health Department and many more.
“We’ve got a big variety of different resources available to the community that I don’t think everyone knows is available in this county,” said Denise Farias, CRRC of Canyon Lake Step Forward coordinator. “My goal is to connect the county and connect the community with all (those) resources.”
The resource fair aligns with the organization’s new Step Forward program led by Farias.
Similar to the resource fair, Step Forward aims to connect those in crisis with resources to help them become more self-sufficient.
Through a six to nine month client-based program, Farias provides counseling sessions to learn about the person to establish reasons for their crisis and find ways to help them out of it.
“We do a goal plan and figure out what is the first thing that they’re going to need to help them not be in crisis,” Farias said.
It could be something as simple as encouragement or helping them learn how to budget, to something more complicated like medical help, Farias said.
The Step Forward program is currently overseeing about eight clients facing challenges such as food, housing and financial insecurity, and helping them identify barriers keeping them from success.
The resource fair is just one more stepping stone to helping those in need.
During the free event attendees can ask organization representatives questions about programs and services they offer so they can respond to individual needs.
With Mardi Gras right around the corner, CRRC of Canyon Lake asked vendors to decorate with the holiday in mind.
Sticking with the theme, CRRC of Canyon Lake will have plenty of Mardi Gras fun with colorful masks and beads, temporary tattoos, stickers and more.
Attendees can also take part in door prizes and enjoy food trucks serving up tacos and tasty desserts.
Pending event turnout and the community’s response, Farias is hoping to make the resource fair a bi-annual event.
The CRRC of Canyon Lake Resource Fair takes place at its recreation center on Mabel Jones Drive on Friday, Feb. 17 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
