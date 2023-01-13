After nearly two years of waiting, the Community Resource and Recreation Center of Canyon Lake (CRRC) playground is officially open to the public.
While Canyon Lake families have been enjoying the park since construction wrapped several weeks ago, the organization celebrated the grand opening with a ribbon cutting ceremony Friday morning.
The CRRC Canyon Lake team was joined by several of the playground’s donors, including members of the Canyon Lake Noon Lions Club, who helped make the vision a reality.
“There wasn’t a playground for young children that could accommodate them with all the stuff that this facility provides,” said Len Helmer, a past district governor with the Lions.
The CRRC playground is one of the only playgrounds open to the public in the Canyon Lake area.
Prior to planning construction on the new playground, an old one was demolished as a result of its age, and was the only community playground in existence at the time.
“We were afraid kids were gonna get hurt because it was really, really old, so because of that, we said we need something new, or (the old playground is) gonna get somebody hurt,” said Tom Meyer, head of the Lions Club membership committee.
The loss of the old CRRC playground left the community with a need for something new and the Lions, along with several other local organizations, stepped in to help.
The Canyon Lake Noon Lions Club donated $5,000 to the project and the Texas Lions Foundation contributed $10,000 going toward the canopy built over the playground to provide shade in the hotter months.
“The generosity of the Canyon Lake and the surrounding community is amazing,” CRRC Executive Director Sean Bailey said. “It never fails to surprise me how generous people are when there’s a call for the community and there’s a gap in the community that they feel needs to be filled and they step up and do it.”
Plans for the playground began before the pandemic, which halted moving the project forward, but it wasn’t until Bailey came on board that the ball got moving again about six months ago.
“The idea is to serve the community, and to bring the community together, offer them services, programs and spaces,” Bailey said. “(The playground is) a great space for children and families to come out and enjoy the outdoors, and the beautiful space right here behind the dam.”
Once the funds were generated to erect the playground, construction began, which lasted two weeks, leaving the playground available for families to enjoy over the last month.
“We used to play at the other playground that they had here, and we live in Canyon Lake, so there’s not a whole lot of playgrounds here (so it was needed),” said Melissa McKelry, who has been taking her kids to the park. “(The kids have) been enjoying it a lot … There’s a lot of options … so they don’t get bored.”
The playground is equipped with a red, blue and yellow playscape complete with slides and a climbing wall sitting underneath the large canopy, and sits across from a swing set.
The playground project is far from over.
In the near future the playground will be home to a handicap-accessible swing, which the Pilot Club of Canyon Lake helped donate money toward, and eventually the park area will receive a face-lift with landscaping, benches and picnic tables.
With the playground, basketball court and pavilion already in place, there are still many more opportunities to grow the space for visitors to enjoy.
The CRRC playground lies just beyond the recreation center located on 125 Mabel Jones Drive in Canyon Lake.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.