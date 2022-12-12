The Community Resource and Recreation Center of Canyon Lake (CRRC) is alive with Christmas spirit, as it began welcoming hundreds of families to step inside North Pole Village last week.
Festivities kicked off Thursday night with attendees walking into a life-sized replica of Santa’s village complete with face-painting elves, Frosty the Snowman and his ice-fishing house and free photos with Santa.
Kids roaming the village made stops at the post office to mail letters to Santa, bakery to create a confectionery masterpiece and selfie station filled with props to savor the experience with a photo — a new addition to the decades-long event.
One of longtime volunteer Cynthia Scott’s favorite activities is the bakery where kids are supplied with frosting and sprinkles to decorate sugar cookies.
“(I keep coming back because) the kids and how much fun they have, and like with the older kids, because we get those as well, the competition to see who can do the best — like a little work of art,” Scott said. “The little kids just have so much fun with it and I think that’s special. I believe with them doing these things that it makes memories.”
CRRC Canyon Lake gives back throughout the year, but around Christmas the need is most apparent.
“Over the years (North Pole Village being someone’s only Christmas experience) has been that way for some,” Scott said. “(Some) people really need this for their children because it’s all that they can give and have that joy.”
The season of giving prompted the community to come together through sponsorships and donations to make this year’s North Pole Village free for kids, helping make it more accessible.
Thanks to community involvement the village library is stocked with books for each child to take home and stuffed animals ripe for adoption piled inside Santa’s toy shop.
“They get to meet Santa Claus whereas they might not be able to see Santa Claus, and (there’s) a lot of great stuff that we give them,” CRRC Canyon Lake Thrift Store Manager Bill Sherman said. “They get a stuffed animal, they get a book, lots of candy, and just try to help them get into the Christmas spirit.”
There’s no shortage of Christmas spirit at North Pole Village with every stop of the journey earning a stamp on a passport while live performances provide the perfect soundtrack.
Those who find themselves inside the toy shop can choose from an array of stuffed animals up for adoption.
Once selected and named, the new parents do what all good parents do — take them in for a check up.
Inside the village’s firehouse physicians from Christus Santa Rosa Hospital in New Braunfels were on hand to give new adoptees a thorough workup complete with vaccinations before issuing them a certificate of good health.
Like most villages there was a country store to browse and purchase Christmas trinkets, a church for worship and a schoolhouse focused on nature education — encouraging kids to get outdoors.
Outside the recreation space, families are invited to take hay rides and can catch the living nativity scene with performances throughout the evening.
It’s memorable activities such as these that keep members of the community coming back every year making it a family tradition.
Valerie and Thomas Evans take their son every year, and every year he returns home with a stuffed animal he cares for year-round.
Something as simple as giving away a stuffed animal makes the experience special for each child.
“It gets everyone in the spirit,” Thomas Evans said. “You can kind of come in feeling bad … and leave happy.”
While the event means a lot to the parents, it means a lot to the kids who look forward to it every year.
“I feel very gifted because I know some kids can’t (come),” Jacob Cantu said. “I come in every single year and I have fun and I make new memories every year.”
North Pole Village is only here a while longer with festivities coming to an end Saturday night with a special Christmas performance by Larry Read.
Check out North Pole Village at CRRC Canyon Lake located at 125 Mabel Jones Drive on Thursday, Dec. 15 through Saturday, Dec. 17 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.