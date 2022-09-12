It’s been a year since the upscale thrift store benefiting the Crisis Center of Comal County (CCCC) opened its doors, and to celebrate the boutique-style shop is giving back to its customers with a big sale.
For two days the Comal Thrift Shoppe is offering its low priced stock of clothing, accessories and household goods at half off, with funds going directly into resources like its counseling and sexual assault programs, and the shelter.
“Every purchase is like one step closer to breaking cycles or providing services,” said Mildred Monreal, the nonprofit’s chief development officer. “It’s not just a purchase, it’s more like a gift in general to someone else to be able to help them.”
The sale, which began Monday, Sept. 12, is continuing through the week. The sale moves to 25% off items after Tuesday, Sept. 13, when the store will be giving away two $25 gift cards and holding a raffle.
The first day of the sale brought in dozens of new and returning customers to peruse racks of children’s clothes, women’s dresses and men’s shirts.
Jessica Alfaro has shopped at Comal Thrift Shoppe with her son for months and tries to visit at least once a week.
“They’re not making anything out of it — it’s all to help the women and children, and the prices are cheap,” Alfaro said. “I thought when I saw it, I was like, oh, it’s gonna be expensive because it does look like a boutique (but it wasn’t).”
It’s not just about the finds for Alfaro — it’s a way to give back to a cause that hits close to home.
“I just know that it’s for a good cause for women that are like, abused … I was one of those women, but I was saved,” Alfaro said. “I got saved in a church and I had a foundation — they have my back, and there’s a lot of women out there that don’t. I just thought, it helps them and it helps us for sure.”
The thrift store was born out of a surplus of donations, some with tags still attached, from local retailers and supporters in the community, and a need to fund CCCC programs that can’t use grant money.
The thrift store is mostly run by volunteers who devote their time to maintain the store, assist customers and help stock the sales floor.
Judy Caballero could hardly wait to volunteer and signed up before the store was even open.
“I have the time … and I love it — it gives me something to do and I don’t have to be stuck at home,” Caballero said. “I feel like it’s for a good cause, otherwise, I wouldn’t be doing it … I like that the donations — that everything that we take in is 100% profit, and it goes back for a good cause — it goes back to the shelter.”
Several months ago the crisis center suffered a fire, which shut down its base of operations, including the shelter, and being able to celebrate the thrift store’s anniversary is a blessing.
“It shows persistence and that motivation to continue,” said Monreal, who is new to the crisis center. “If something as catastrophic has happened like (the fire), and we are still here (it shows we’re moving forward), and going to the next year.”
Customers can continue to enjoy the shop at 3702 S I-35 until it eventually makes its move to the former Senior Center on Landa Street, but until then, it’s open at its current location Monday through Thursday, and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
For more information about the Crisis Center of Comal County, the thrift store or to volunteer visit https://crisiscenternb.org/comal-thrift-shoppe.
