After a fire in April rendered the Crisis Center of Comal County (CCCC) unusable, the nonprofit has carefully chosen the former Comal County Senior Citizen Center for its future permanent location.
While the organization has yet to close on the building sale, the existing structure requires a lot of work and will undergo two phases of extensive renovations before its estimated opening date in December 2024.
Phase I of the project will add the center’s new administrative offices and thrift shop, and phase II includes the transitional housing complex.
“When (the fire) happened, it was so substantial,” CCCC CEO Julie Strentzsch said. “We really wanted to sit down and look at what is the future of the crisis center, and what do we want to include in that, so thinking about rising out of the ashes, kind of like a phoenix, what can we do?”
Before the fire, the center was looking to expand services and transitional housing, and received a grant, but with a transition in leadership plans were placed on.
The new building, located at 655 Landa St., is four times the size of the previous facility, and can accommodate the planned improvements. It will turn the building into a state-of-the-art trauma-informed shelter.
“We’re going to move leaps and bounds into a new space and I think it’s going to be something that will be able to serve the community of New Braunfels and Comal County for the next three or four decades,” Strentzsch said.
Before the crisis center acquired the property there were plans to convert it into housing for the homeless, but after heated debate from the public, backed out of the sale.
The location is in close proximity to several nonprofit organizations, such as Hope Hospice, that clients and the center can easily access.
The nonprofit values transparency through the process, and plans to include the community in its decisions and address concerns, which includes the property’s floodplain, by conducting a series of community talks.
For several months, the crisis center placed clients in temporary housing offered by volunteers for 30-day increments before moving them to another location.
Last month, the center quietly moved those receiving services to an undisclosed interim location.
“(The clients and staff) are happy to have something stable,” Strentzsch said. “One staff member said, it was worth all of the stress and struggle of the summer to get to this place — they were glad that they stuck it out.”
Following the fire, CCCC had an outpouring of community support through grants, donations and fundraisers, such as the annual Americana Music Jam, which raised more than $70,000. Roughly $250,000 has been added to the center’s building fund.
“This community has been so supportive of this agency,” Strentzsch said.
The center’s biggest fundraiser of the year, where participants race in heels, promised to raise upwards of $150,000 for the nonprofit, but the event scheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 30 was postponed due to inclement weather.
The Walk a Mile in Her Shoes fundraiser is rescheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 18 at Krause’s Cafe. Visit the nonprofit’s website to find out more about the event or to sign up.
The center plans to use a $1 million insurance payout received for the fire damage to help pay for renovations to the former senior center.
Even with placing their previous building up for sale, the nonprofit still needs all the financial help they can get to afford the cost of renovations while keeping up with the cost of operations.
With plans falling into place — the crisis center is finally ready to leave the incidents of April behind and move forward.
“We have everything to look forward to,” Strentzsch said. “There’s going to be struggles and there’s going to be things that don’t go our way, but we’re saying goodbye to what was and hello to what’s coming.”
