Families receiving assistance from the Crisis Center of Comal County (CCCC) were given the experience of picking out Christmas presents for one another earlier this week.
The private shopping event is part of the organization’s Winter Wonderland event in which the CCCC gives back to survivors of sexual assault and domestic abuse and their families by giving them a chance to have a normal holiday shopping experience.
“Having that shopping experience, I believe, is big (and provides a sense of) normalcy for all of our clients,” said Mildred Monreal, CCCC chief development officer. “It also doesn’t single them out. It just makes it a safe space, and just a great holiday experience.”
The shoppers were one of the first groups to get a sneak peek inside the nonprofit’s new facility taking up residence at the former Comal County Senior Center located on Landa Street, which was outfitted for the occasion.
This is the second year the crisis center has put on the event for its clients, and started as a way to make them feel as normal as possible, especially around the holidays, by providing a shopping experience for the whole family to enjoy.
With the need increasing, the crisis center is determined to make it bigger and better every year.
The crisis center went from hosting the event in a little conference room to taking up two large spaces within the walls of its new facility this year.
During the event parents got to select gifts from tables lined with brand new toys, which were donated by members of the community and businesses, to give their kids on Christmas morning.
The MGC New Braunfels branch is a business that’s partnered with the Crisis Center for the last few years by donating their time and services, like offering to help facility renovations, along with items.
The construction company has been a part of Winter Wonderland since it began last year, and the employees have started to establish it as a tradition.
“It’s been with each year, we see more and more participation, and it’s something that now, we’re starting to look forward to,” Kyle Artice said. “(It) just seems like all hands on deck for the company when this comes around.”
In addition to selecting three to five toys per each child, they walked away with some basic necessities such as blankets, socks and pajamas.
While the parents were away the kids played.
Arts and crafts, which included cookie decorating, served as the perfect distraction for parents to hide the gifts away from the prying eyes of their intended recipients.
When the parents finished, it was time for the kids to pick out something extra special for the adults in their lives.
In another room the crisis center set up a pop-up shop with gifts for the caregivers where the kids were allowed to shop for items such as cosmetics, bags and accessories.
Once shopping was complete, participants took their selections over to the gift wrapping station to put the finishing festive touches on the gift they picked out themselves.
To sweeten the experience, the crisis center also gave out gift cards to Target and H-E-B so clients could pick out other items, such as clothing and groceries, they might need.
For some parents this was their only chance to give their children a Christmas.
“I have not had money to get a single Christmas present for any of my children,” said one client, who chose to remain anonymous. “I don’t have one single Christmas present for my kids, so this gives me that, but it also gives the kids an opportunity to … give something back to me that they genuinely picked out.”
The clients are always extremely grateful for the experience that gives back some of what’s been lost.
“For kids who have been abused, or been through different situations, they feel like they don’t have control over anything,” the client said. “For them to have control over something, even picking out a gift, they have control over that. In going through the healing process, it’s a huge stepping stone for them to try to get control back of their life.”
