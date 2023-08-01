A fire in April 2022 forced the Crisis Center of Comal County to shutter its Common Street location.
But on Friday, July 28, the Crisis Center officially celebrated a new location at 655 Landa Street and the reopening of the Comal Thrift Shoppe.
The center offers emergency shelter and prevention services to victims of domestic violence and sexual assault.
Chief executive officer Julie Strentzsch said the center is a “beacon of hope and a safe haven for individuals and families facing some of life’s most difficult challenges.”
Strentzsch said she is proud of the organization’s work for nearly 40 years to ensure everyone feels “safe, valued and supported.”
“We have stood by those in distress, offering a listening ear and extending a helping hand, reminding them that they are not alone in their journey toward healing and recovery,” she said.
In addition to emergency shelter and a 24-hour crisis hotline, the organization offers free crisis counseling sessions and a “next step” program for long-term housing and case management.
“Another thing we do here is legal advocacy,” said center employee Kirsten Covington. “We have a legal advocate, and she helps people that are going through issues that are typical of domestic violence, like divorce, custody, and even immigration law.”
The Crisis Center is now housed in what was once the Comal County Senior Center building.
“There’s so much space here,” Covington said. “We have a lot of different departments, and it’s been exciting to figure out how we can make use of all the different rooms here.”
Several other groups that serve the community were at the celebration, including the Children’s Advocacy Center of Comal County, NB Housing Partners and SJRC Texas.
The newly-reopened Comal Thrift Shoppe was busy on Friday.
Every purchase helps the center provide services to clients in need.
The Crisis Center is expected to begin construction next year on an $8.5 million, three-story facility at the Landa Street site to house clients and offices.
Chief financial officer Vivian Putney said a new shelter would accommodate at least 80 people, about four times the current shelter’s capacity.
“That’s really exciting,” Putney said. “We’ll have our admin offices and all of our other programs there as well.”
Those in need of help for themselves or someone they know can call the Crisis Center at 800-434-8013 or 830-620-4357 or text 830-310-2199.
