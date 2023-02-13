There are big changes ahead for the Crisis Center of Comal County (CCCC) as they take the next steps in recovering from a fire, which consumed their facility last April, by turning its new house on Landa Street into a home.
“We’re like a phoenix rising from the ashes,” said Jennifer Hinojosa, director of clinical operations.
The building will serve as the center’s base of operation — housing its services, administrative offices and thrift store under one roof.
“We couldn’t have asked for anything more … We were kind of scattered everywhere and now … we can all be in one spot,” said Heather Cruz, director of resident services.
Last week CCCC gave the Herald-Zeitung a tour of its new digs, which was formerly occupied by the Comal County Senior Citizens Center.
The center, which aids families dealing with domestic abuse and sexual assault, is owning the building’s ’60s aesthetic by transforming the space into a retro safe haven for employees and clients.
After a little renovation, the senior center’s old entrance will act as a space to welcome clients receiving services and house counseling rooms.
At some point the room, which is receiving a fresh coat of a calming gray paint, may be divided to separate the counseling area from the client welcome area.
“(We want it to be) inviting, comfortable and warm,” Hinojosa said.
The center’s entrance will also be outfitted with a relaxing seating area clients can use while waiting for services.
The senior center’s ballroom was the next stop on the tour.
While holding on to some of the ballroom’s features, CCCC plans to build out the large room to host events for clients, such as the nonprofit’s Winter Wonderland shopping event, employee training and summer programs.
CCCC hasn’t officially decided what to do with the dining hall, but wants to utilize the seating for group sessions, a place for employees to eat lunch or convert it into a conference room.
The adjoining kitchen will be spruced up and serve as an employee break room.
The crisis center plans to equip the new facility with plenty of office space, using some of the building’s open floor plans to give the employees a closer-knit environment.
“It’s a resource in our own agency to be able to have them all collaborate in this one room,” Cruz said.
One of the most helpful parts of the new facility is the endless amount of space — space to move the nonprofit’s thrift store from its current location, which it has outgrown.
Using the preexisting thrift store, the nonprofit is taking advantage of the extra space to collect more donations through the donation station, and put more on the open concept sales floor.
“The space in general has a good flow to it — you have visibility of everything,” Cruz said.
With more parking the thrift store can also welcome more customers.
The thrift store will remain at its current location until the lease ends in July and will reopen the new facility soon after.
With an abundance of storage space and multipurpose rooms, CCCC is looking forward to helping more clients with its more centralized location, which is one of the staff’s favorite parts of the new facility.
“Going to another location that is well known by the community, it’s easy for people to find us when we say we’re at the old senior center, and everybody’s like, ‘Oh, yeah, I know where that is,’” Cruz said.
Even though they’re leaving the old building behind, they’ll never forget their roots and plan to include a tribute to the crisis center’s former home within the walls of their new one.
“Remembered but not forgotten,” Cruz said.
“We’re moving forward,” Hinojosa added.
As of last week, the building that caught flame has a new owner, who plans to renovate soon.
While the crisis center on Landa Street is here to stay, the building will remain for an undetermined amount of time before it’s taken down and rebuilt to fit the long-term needs of the nonprofit.
Even though the crisis center is well underway with its plans, it will still need help from volunteers willing to assist in setting up the thrift shop and taking part in outdoor beautification projects.
To learn more about CCCC and how they serve the community or to volunteer and donate visit https://www.crisiscenternb.org .
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.