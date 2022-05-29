Authorities said Canyon Lake Fire and EMS and New Braunfels Fire Department units have contained a grass fire that sparked Sunday afternoon near the horseshoe, near the Farm-to-Market Road 306 and FM 2673 intersection across from Whitewater Amphitheatre.
Jennifer Smith, Comal County Sheriff’s Office public information officer, said the fire’s containment ended precautionary evacuations at nearby Camp Fimfo (campgrounds), which began shortly after the fire was reported at 3:15 p.m. and rescinded around 5:30 p.m. Sunday.
Smith said there are no reported injuries, with the cause of the fire still unknown. It was among dozens of emergency situations throughout the city and county Sunday evening.
NBFD Battalion Chief Ethan Lindner said his units were still in action at the site of the grass fire and other locations throughout the city.
Whitewater Amphitheaters’ website reports an hour-long traffic wait for Sunday night’s Willie Nelson concert, which was scheduled to begin at 8:30 p.m.
