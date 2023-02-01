Presentations relating to the Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds (SLFRF) program — funds that stem from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) — and reports on nonprofit organizations that applied to get grant funding were given during a special meeting of the New Braunfels City Council Monday, Jan. 30.
In total, the city received $10,995,314 from the SLFRF-ARPA program; the funds are meant to help governments recover from and react to the health emergency brought upon by COVID-19.
These funds must be obligated by the end of 2024 and spent by the end of 2026.
A committee made up of members from the finance and audit committee, and supported by city staffers, was created in September 2021 to meet with community stakeholders, assess ARPA guidance and examine investments made by other local governments that were APRA-eligible.
One use for the funds was to create a grant program for non-profits. The funds could be used for construction projects and capital improvements within the city limits.
From May 9, 2022 to June 9, 2022, applications were open to non-profit entities and organizations. 15 applications were made by 14 local non-profits but, after applications were reviewed and the organizations met with city staffers in the following months, only 13 of the projects submitted were deemed eligible.
Scenarios for funding distribution were based on factors such as phasing opportunities, project readiness, the proposed project’s direct support of impacted communities who experienced the most negative effects from COVID-19 and public health, leveraging of more funding, applicant’s experience with managing capital improvement projects and alignment with priorities set in the City’s 2020-2024 CDBG Consolidation Plan and with priorities set forth by the U.S. Department of Treasury and the FAAC.
Weighed criteria were also listed on the application; this along with all the information provided were used to score eligible projects.
Nine projects were found to be closely aligned with the grant parameters and three scenarios for funding distribution were made at a November FAAC meeting last year.
Scenario one, which focused on the total aggregate score for a given project, was chosen and potential award amounts were modified.
Recommended funding allocations by the FAAC includes:
— $136,626 of the requested $341,565 by the The Children’s Advocacy Center of Comal County for the CACCC Counciling and Training Expansion Center.
— $207,500 of the requested $275,000 by Comal County Habitat for Humanity for Casas de Esperanza Townhomes development.
— $1.5 million of the requested $2.5 million by Communities in Schools of South-Central Texas for a New Braunfels Youth Center.
— One million dollars as requested by Connections individual and Family Services, Inc. for a new campus.
— One million of the two million dollars requested by the Crisis Center of Comal County for the development of 655 Landa St. for shelter.
— $50,000 of the requested $250,000 by Friends of CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Foundation for a New Braunfels Nursing Training and Education Center.
— $140,190 of the requested $467,298.18 by Friends of CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Foundation for the outpatient rehabilitation center.
— $2,125,000 of the $2.5 million requested by NB Housing Partners for the Community Resource Center.
— One million dollars as per requested by the San Antonio Food Bank for the New Braunfels Apple Seeds Apartments.
The total requested funds was $10,333,863.18, while the committee’s recommended funding total was $7,159,316.
Additional uses for the SLFRF-ARPA funds include $2.5 million towards public transportation, $300,00 for administrative costs and $500,000 for utility assistance; $535,998 are unallocated.
A contract with Baker Tilly US, LLP was approved by city council in November of last year to for their consulting services in reference to the management of ARPA funding allocations; they will also help create subrecipient contracts.
City council will consider approving the funding awards during the Feb. 13 meeting.
More information, as well as each organization’s presentation, can be found at https://newbraunfels.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx .
