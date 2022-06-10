The number of Comal County COVID-19 hospitalizations and new cases jumped this week compared to the prior week, while health authorities reported one death.
Comal County hospitals cared for 10 COVID-19 patients over the seven-day collection period from June 3-9, an increase of eight from the previous week.
According to state data, there were at least 1,263 hospitalized patients in Texas with confirmed coronavirus infections on Monday, up 194 patients compared to a week ago.
COVID-19 patients occupy 2.1% of total hospital beds statewide.
Health officials reported 225 new local COVID-19 cases this week, up 42 from the week before, bringing the total number in the county to 31,648 since the pandemic arrived locally in March 2020.
On Tuesday, officials reported 5,565 new cases statewide, bringing the seven-day average to 6.409, an increase of 1,188 cases compared with the seven-day average a week ago.
The county’s death toll rose to 553, with one death reported this week.
State officials reported 13 new deaths on Tuesday. The number of fatalities was unchanged from the seven-day average a week ago. According to state data, 86,862 people who tested positive for the virus have died in Texas.
According to state data, 65.11% of Comal County residents ages 5 and older are fully vaccinated. The statewide fully vaccinated rate stands at 65.76%.
In neighboring Guadalupe County, which includes part of the city of New Braunfels, the fully vaccinated rate stood at 58.55%.
Comal County has transitioned from a daily COVID report to a weekly report, but residents wanting daily virus data can find that information 24 hours a day on the public health web page at www.co.comal.tx.us.
The county’s health department administers the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine for those 18 and older and Pfizer vaccine for anyone five years and older by appointment. The health department is also offering COVID-19 booster vaccines to residents by appointment. Appointments can be made by calling 830-221-1150.
To find other locations where vaccines are available for both adults and children, the CDC has set up a national vaccine finder to search by zip code at www.vaccines.gov.
COVID-19 testing conducted by Curative is available in the parking lot of New Braunfels City Hall at 550 Landa St.
Residents can book appointments online at https://curative.com/.
The Texas Tribune contributed to this story.
