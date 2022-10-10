In a decision last week, a three-judge panel of the Third Court of Appeals reversed a district court ruling that stripped the air permit from Vulcan Materials for its proposed 1,500-acre quarry between New Braunfels and Bulverde, according to opponents fighting against the quarry.
The decision reverses a March 2021 ruling by State District Judge Maya Guerra Gamble and restores the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality air quality permit to the Alabama-based company for the portable rock crusher in its planned quarry near State Highway 46 and Farm-to-Market Road 3009 in central Comal County.
Gamble’s ruling in favor of Friends of Dry Comal Creek and Stop 3009 Vulcan Quarry, who have raised environmental concerns since 2017, reversed and vacated TCEQ’s 2019 air permit approval.
Quarry opponents also include an alliance of Comal County citizens, concerned community groups and organizations such as Comal ISD and Greater Edwards Aquifer Alliance.
Vulcan’s proposed mining operation would stretch nearly three miles of the environmentally sensitive Edwards Aquifer Recharge Zone, which serves as a water source for more than two million people, including San Antonio and New Braunfels, and would sit near residential areas.
According to David Drewa, director of communications for Stop 3009 Vulcan Quarry and Preserve Our Hill Country Environment, neighbors are concerned about air pollution, water supply and quality, truck traffic, destruction of caves, and decreased property values that could result from the location of the facility.
“This decision is wrong,” Drewa said, “and a slap in the face to the thousands of concerned citizens in Comal County who have worked tirelessly over the past five years fighting to protect our families, our natural resources and our beautiful Texas Hill Country from pollution generated by an out-of-state corporation.”
The opinion, authored by retired judge J. Woodfin Jones, who was sitting “by assignment,” stated that expected contamination levels — which opponents said is based on out-of-date 2017 modeling data submitted by Vulcan — are so low that no further investigation is needed.
Jones is not one of the current six elected judges on the Texas Third Court of Appeals, according to Drewa.
Drewa added that “the panel showed no regard for relevant legal issues raised by Texans living and working in the area, and essentially concluded: Vulcan’s claims seem fine, and we trust them; no need to verify — or even see — the underlying data.”
Jones also opined that while there is a chance Vulcan’s emissions of crystalline silica, a common mineral found in the earth’s crust, would exceed established pollution limits, the company is not required to disclose the sample data used to run its air pollution modeling.
“I thought the opinion sounded a lot like something right out of the TCEQ commissioners’ handbook,” said Milann Guckian, president of Stop 3009 Vulcan Quarry and Preserve Our Hill Country Environment. “It seems to me that the judge missed the point of our whole argument. The silica content data came from Vulcan, and we never had an opportunity to look at, much less analyze, their samples.”
Drewa said opposition groups are assessing future options, including rehearing requests and appeals to the Texas Supreme Court.
Vulcan Materials did not respond to the Herald-Zeitung’s request for comment.
