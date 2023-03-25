In late February, the Supreme Court heard arguments regarding the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. Specifically, regarding how it is funded. The bureau was created as part of the 2010 Dodd-Frank Act and is funded by the Federal Reserve rather than through appropriations approved by Congress every year.
The plaintiffs argue this goes against the Appropriations Clause of the Constitution. So far, the Court appears receptive to the plaintiff’s arguments and I’m sure my friends on the far right are cheering the possibility that this bureau might get its wings clipped, but be careful what you wish for! A win by the plaintiffs would open up the possibility of Social Security and Medicare being again challenged on Constitutional grounds because they are funded by a trust fund and not through an appropriation approved by Congress every year. In 1937, the Supreme Court upheld the act that created Social Security and Medicare and the means of funding it.
However, as we have seen with Roe v. Wade, precedence no longer acts as a backstop with this Supreme Court. Certain justices have already opined that a number of past precedents should be reexamined at. There was considerable outrage on both sides of the aisle regarding Senator Rick Scott’s desire to establish sunset clauses on all federal programs, including Social Security and Medicare, and require Congress to re-appropriate funds for these programs every five years. A successful challenge to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau might in the long run make Rick Scott’s wish come true. I know conservatives will argue that won’t happen, but most people thought Roe v Wade was settled. Clipping the wings of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau would make the far right extremely happy, but ultimately, we all might suffer the consequences.
